Micron unveils 3500 SSD

Today, Micron unveils the 3500 NVMe solid state drive. This SSD leverages 232-layer NAND to meet the demanding requirements of business applications, scientific computing, high-end gaming, and content creation.

The 3500 SSD will be available in an M.2 form factor and offered in capacities of 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB. The drive features the Micron 3D TLC NAND Flash and operates on the PCIe Gen4 x4 interface with NVMe 2.0c.

For security, it offers TCG/Pyrite2.02-compliant non-self-encrypting drive (non-SED) and TCG/Opal2.01-compliant self-encrypting drive (SED) options. The Micron 3500 SSD boasts an endurance of up to 1200TB total bytes written (TBW) and supports the industry-standard 512-byte sector size.

The SSD’s reliability is highlighted by a mean time to failure (MTTF) of 2 million device hours, along with static and dynamic wear leveling, and an uncorrectable bit error rate (UBER) of less than one sector per. It features field upgradeable firmware, digitally signed firmware, and self-monitoring, analysis, and reporting technology (SMART), including device self-test and power loss protection for data-at-rest.

Performance-wise, the Micron 3500 SSD boasts impressive specifications, including sequential 128KB read and write speeds of up to 7000 MB/s, and random 4KB read and write speeds of up to 1,150,000 IOPS. These specs are measured fresh-out-of-box and are indicative of the drive’s ability to handle data-intensive tasks efficiently.

For gaming and content creation, the Micron 3500 SSD addresses the need for rapid and efficient storage. It significantly reduces game load times and supports DirectStorage for faster loading in compatible games. Content creators working with 4K and 8K video will benefit from the drive’s quick file loading and editing capabilities.

Micron has not yet shared pricing or availability, but it should eventually be available for purchase here. It should also show up in laptops from popular manufacturers very soon.

Please note: Some of the above links may be affiliate links, meaning we, or our writers, may receive payment if you purchase one of these items (or other items) after clicking on them.