Get 'Software Architect' (worth $24) for FREE

In Software Architect, veteran enterprise and solution architect Michael Bell delivers a hands-on playbook of best practices for aspiring and practicing software architects, seeking to improve their software design, integration, communication, presentation, and knowledge acquisition skills.

The book explores the career enablement, career planning, self-training, and self-improvement topics you’ll need to increase your ability to offer powerful and effective business and technological solutions.

In the book, you’ll learn how to help companies promote business and technological transformation by implementing modern and first-class software design, deployment, integration, and operations.

Software Architect also includes:

A modern software architect’s toolbox that includes best practices for multi-dimensional software design and integration in an enterprise quantum computing ecosystem

A breakdown of the various types of software architects, as well as useful self-assessments for aspiring and practicing professionals

Skill acquisition strategies for software architects along with strategic approaches to ace software architecture interviews

An indispensable manual for aspiring to be architects, software architects-in-training, and practicing software architects. Software Architect is an essential read for anyone hoping to improve their ability to deliver robust business and technical solutions to enterprises everywhere.

Software Architect, from Wiley, usually retails for $24 but BetaNews readers can get it entirely free for a limited time.

All you must do to get your copy for free is go here, enter the required details, and click the Download button.

The offer expires on December 20, so act fast.