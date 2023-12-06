SOUNDPEATS GoFree2 open-ear wireless headphones get HUGE launch discount

Just in time for Christmas shopping, SOUNDPEATS today launches its newest product: the GoFree2 headphones. These have an open-ear design; a feature that enables users to immerse themselves in their favorite music while maintaining awareness of their surroundings. This design is beneficial for safety-conscious users who want to enjoy their tunes without being cut off from the world around them.

At the heart of the GoFree2 are its 16.2mm dynamic drivers, complemented by advanced low-frequency enhancement technology. These components work together to produce a sound that promises to not only be crisp and detailed, but also rich in bass. You can expect a dynamic audio experience.

The headphones also boast LDAC audio technology, which facilitates the transmission of high-quality audio over Bluetooth. This feature ensures that users can enjoy wireless audio without any compromise on sound quality. Bluetooth 5.3 technology ensures a high-quality, stable wireless connection, and the ability to connect to two devices simultaneously allows for seamless multitasking between work calls on a laptop and music on a phone.

But it's not just about sound. The GoFree2 is also designed for prolonged and comfortable use. Its lightweight framework makes it ideal for extended listening sessions, and the dual-microphone noise reduction feature ensures that calls are crystal clear, even in noisy environments. Additionally, the headphones are IPX5 rated, meaning they can withstand splashes and sweat, making them perfect for active users.

The GoFree2 offers an impressive 35 hours of playtime, with up to 9 hours in a single session and 60 hours of standby time. Additionally, the headphones feature an auto turn-off function to conserve battery life and come equipped with an industry-standard Type-C charging port for quick and easy charging.

Currently available from Amazon here for $74.99, the SOUNDPEATS GoFree2 headphones are being offered at an introductory price of $44.99 for a limited time. This discount includes a 30 percent on-page discount plus an extra 10 percent off using special code SPGF24PR.

Please note: Some of the above links may be affiliate links, meaning we, or our writers, may receive payment if you purchase one of these items (or other items) after clicking on them.