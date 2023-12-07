Silicon Power unveils fast and durable PX10 USB-C SSD in black and pastel pink

Silicon Power has introduced the PX10; a new portable SSD. The PX10 stands out with its high-speed performance, facilitated by a PCIe USB 3.2 Gen 2 interface, allowing for read and write speeds of up to 1,050MB/s. This capability is highlighted by its ability to upload a 10GB 4K video in about 15 seconds. Storage capacity is another key aspect of the drive, offering options of 512GB, 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB to suit various storage needs.

Durability is a significant feature of the PX10, having passed a military-grade drop test to ensure resilience against drops up to 1.2 meters. It complies with MIL-STD 810H Method 516.8. This makes it a reliable option for portable use. Additionally, the PX10 supports Apple ProRes, which is particularly beneficial for iPhone 15 Pro/Pro Max users who require direct capture and storage of high-quality video content.

The design of the PX10 emphasizes portability and aesthetics. It is light and compact, weighing a maximum of 33g and measuring 103.4 mm x 33mm x 10.3mm. Available in black and pastel pink, it caters to different style preferences. The aluminum shell of the device not only makes it lightweight but also aids in heat dissipation, which is essential during prolonged use.

In terms of compatibility, the PX10 supports a wide range of operating systems, including Windows, macOS, desktop Linux, Android, and iOS, along with various gaming consoles. The device also holds several certifications, including CE, FCC, UKCA, RCM, EAC, KC, BSMI, and BIS.

Unfortunately, Silicon Power has not yet shared any details on pricing or availability. However, we do know it will come with a 3-year limited warranty. You will eventually be able to buy it here.

