Navigating the transition to Microsoft 365… just in time for Copilot

With the rollout of Copilot this fall, businesses everywhere are considering moving to Microsoft 365 to reap the benefits of its AI companion function in supporting business operations.

The first step in tackling this transition is for IT teams and Managed Service Providers (MSPs) to understand the new software, evaluate their existing systems and prepare for the intricate migration that lies ahead.

Microsoft 365 Copilot, unveiled in March 2023, is an artificial intelligence assistant that integrates seamlessly with Microsoft 365 applications, Edge and Windows. Powered by OpenAI’s GPT-4 large language models, Copilot is a revolutionary tool that enhances productivity and simplifies complex tasks, enabling businesses to streamline time-consuming processes.

One of the key benefits of migrating to Microsoft 365 is the efficient user experience provided by the Copilot feature. Copilot in Windows allows users to complete tasks more efficiently, reducing cognitive load and simplifying tedious tasks.

For instance, the new Outlook application for Windows allows users to manage multiple email accounts in one app, no matter the domain of the email address. The software also leverages intelligent tools for clear communication suggestions and easy file attachments from OneDrive.

These features alleviate the processes of toggling back and forth between accounts and sifting through different sources to find files. The modernized File Explorer is another highlight, offering an improved home, address bar and search box for easier content access, real-time file activity updates and seamless collaboration across teams.

These capabilities underline the significance of embracing AI, as it provides opportunities to enhance employee efficiency and automate daily tasks, ultimately saving businesses time and money.

As organizations gear up to migrate to Microsoft 365 and welcome the advantages of Copilot, IT professionals need comprehensive insights to navigate this transition successfully. Here are six considerations for a smooth migration:

Licensing and Costs. Navigating Microsoft’s intricate licensing model can pose a challenge for IT teams contemplating a migration. To ensure a seamless transition, IT professionals must delve into the specific licensing requirements tailored to the products or services they intend to utilize to enable effective budgeting and strategic financial planning. Understanding the intricacies of Microsoft’s licensing framework empowers IT teams to make informed decisions that align with both operational needs and budgetary constraints, fostering a successful and cost-effective migration experience.

Compliance and Security. In the realm of compliance and security, Microsoft offers a menu of certifications and features. IT professionals undertaking the migration journey should identify the unique compliance prerequisites essential for their organization. Leveraging Microsoft’s comprehensive suite of services becomes crucial in not only meeting but also consistently maintaining compliance standards. By doing so, organizations can strengthen their data integrity and adopt a robust approach to security and privacy that aligns seamlessly with industry regulations and best practices.

Data Governance. When it comes to data governance, Microsoft is familiar with managing sensitive data. Establishing robust data governance policies and procedures is critical, ensuring not only data privacy but also unwavering compliance with regulations such as the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPPA). By implementing comprehensive policies and procedures, they can effectively safeguard sensitive information and mitigate potential risks. By committing to and investing in data governance, organizations gain a foundation for building resilient business infrastructure.

Use the Right Migration Tool. Choosing the appropriate migration tool is pivotal in ensuring a smooth migration process. IT professionals should opt for tools specifically designed for Microsoft applications to combat potential challenges and setbacks during the transition. Third-party migration tools, in particular, frequently offer advanced configuration options, robust technical support and cost-effective capabilities that are finely tuned to meet the unique needs of the migration process. This strategic selection not only enhances the efficiency of the migration but also provides IT teams with the necessary tools and resources to address any complexities that may arise, ultimately contributing to a successful and streamlined transition to Microsoft 365.

Performance Testing. Thorough performance testing is a crucial step in guaranteeing that the new Microsoft environment accommodates the anticipated workload and delivers the necessary performance levels. Proactively identifying and resolving potential bottlenecks are components of this testing process, significantly contributing to an easy transition. By conducting comprehensive performance tests, organizations can pinpoint and address any issues before they impact the business, ensuring that the migrated environment operates effectively and meets the performance expectations of end-users.

Change Management. Change is an inevitable aspect of organizational growth, and when it comes to adopting new systems like Microsoft 365, a well-crafted change management plan becomes the linchpin for success. The plan should begin with a thorough assessment of the existing organizational processes, identifying potential points of resistance and areas that necessitate heightened attention during the transition. Once a change management plan is in place, business leaders can develop training sessions and internal support programs that guide team members through the process and ensure that all questions are answered.

The introduction of Microsoft Copilot marks a significant milestone in the evolution of AI-driven business operations. As businesses prepare to migrate to Microsoft 365, IT professionals play a pivotal role in ensuring a successful transition by considering these items before moving forward with what will prove to be an impactful migration. Once the transition is complete, businesses can embrace the power of AI for a more efficient and productive future.

Image credit: Gesrey/ depositphotos

Stacey Farrar is a product marketing manager at BitTitan, where he oversees go-to-market strategy and product messaging for MigrationWiz. His areas of expertise include cloud automation, SaaS, product marketing and management, digital marketing, customer engagement, and business development.