Microsoft kicks off 2024 by releasing KB5034123 update for Windows 11 adding new lock screen options, security fixes and more

Windows 11 security

Microsoft has released its first batch of cumulative security updates of 2024, including the KB5034123 update for Windows 11. While the security fixes are a good reason for installing this particular update, there are plenty of other enticements too.

The KB5034123 update addresses various non-security issues including Wi-Fi connectivity problems and a bug that caused Windows to shut down. The update also ushers in new lock screen options thanks to the addition of a "richer weather experience" complete with dynamic, interactive weather updates.

Microsoft has used the release of this update to remind users that there will no longer be optional, non-security preview releases for Windows 11 22H2 after February 27, 2024. The company says that "only cumulative monthly security updates will continue for the supported editions of Windows 11, version 22H2".

When it comes to the KB5034123 update, Microsoft picks out only two highlights -- the first of which is a bug fix for the spellchecker. The second is the lock screen improvement, about which it says:

The coming weeks will bring a richer weather experience to your lock screen. This includes dynamic, interactive weather updates. So, as you hover over the weather on your lock screen, you will see more information. When you tap or click on the weather card and sign in, Microsoft Edge opens with the full forecast in MSN weather. If you already use Weather in Settings > Personalization > lock screen > Lock screen status, there is nothing for you to do. Also, this new experience will be on by default if Lock screen status is set to "None". Like today, lock screen status will be available when you lock your screen no matter which personalization option you select (Windows spotlight, Picture, or Slideshow).

Other improvements to be found in the update include:

  • This update addresses an issue that affects the ActiveX scroll bar. It does not work in IE mode.
  • This update addresses an issue that causes your device to shut down after 60 seconds. This occurs when you use a smart card to authenticate on a remote system.
  • This update addresses an issue that affects the display of a smart card icon. The icon does not appear when you sign in. This occurs when there are multiple certificates on the smart card.
  • This update addresses a known issue that might affect some Wi-Fi adapters. They might not connect to some networks. This might occur after you install KB5032288 or KB5033375. This issue is more likely to occur if the Wi-Fi networks use 802.1x to authenticate. It is not likely that home networks will have this issue.

As this is a security update, it will be installed automatically for most people, but it can also be downloaded from the Microsoft Update Catalog.

Microsoft kicks off 2024 by releasing KB5034123 update for Windows 11 adding new lock screen options, security fixes and more

