Microsoft releases bug-fixing, security-bolstering KB5034122 update for Windows 10

Less than two weeks into 2024, and Windows 10 users are being treated to their first update of the new year.

The KB5034122 update is a significant security release which also addresses a variety of bugs in Windows 10. Among the problems the updates fixes are two related to smart card usage, and a scroll bar issue.

Microsoft has previously made it clear that Windows 10 users should not expect to see any new features, and this update sees the company sticking to its word. There has previously been the surprise treat of Copilot being added to the operating system, but with the KB5034122 update there is a focus on simply fixing and improving things.

In addition to the security fixes that make up the update, Microsoft also shares the following details of other improvements:

This update addresses an issue that affects the ActiveX scroll bar. It does not work in IE mode.

This update addresses an issue that causes your device to shut down after 60 seconds. This occurs when you use a smart card to authenticate on a remote system.

This update addresses an issue that affects the display of a smart card icon. The icon does not appear when you sign in. This occurs when there are multiple certificates on the smart card.

The KB5034122 update will be automatically installed for most people as it is a security update, but there is also the option of manually downloading it from the Microsoft Update Catalog.

