New Windows 11 build lets you immediately access new photos and screenshots from your mobile device

Microsoft is continually adding new features to Windows 11, and today the software giant introduces the ability to access and edit your most recent photos and screenshots from an Android mobile device via Snipping Tool on your PC.

Included in Windows 11 Build 23619 for Insiders in the Dev Channel, the new feature displays notifications on your PC whenever a new photo or screenshot is captured on your Android phone.

To enable the new feature, go to Settings > Bluetooth & devices > Mobile devices (this settings page was updated with Build 26016 in the Canary Channel and Build 23606 in the Dev Channel). Choose “Manage devices” and allow your PC to access your Android phone.

Your PC will get a Cross Device Experience Host update in the Microsoft Store needed for the new feature. Microsoft says this new experience replaces the remote capture with Phone Link experience that was announced back in September.

Changes and improvements in this build include:

[Start menu]

For people logged into Windows 11 Pro or Enterprise editions with a Microsoft Entra ID account, Microsoft is trying out the ability to view and join upcoming Microsoft Teams meetings directly from the Start menu. The next online Teams meeting will show up as a Recommended item 5 minutes before it begins, clicking the meeting recommendation will open the join meeting flow in Teams.

Fixes include:

[File Explorer]

Did some more work to help improve the launch performance of File Explorer.

[Task Manager]

Fixed an issue where dragging the Task Manager window wouldn’t work if your mouse was on the search box.

[Other]

Fixed a crash when you tried to add natural voices for Narrator in Settings.

Known issues are:

[Copilot in Windows*]

When first launching or after refreshing Copilot in Windows while using voice access, you’ll need to use "Show grid" commands to click in the "Ask me anything" box for the first time.

[Widgets]