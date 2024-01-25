Interest in AI and security surges among developers

No Comments

The latest Technology Trends Report from O'Reilly shows interest in generative AI among developers has surged.

The report looks at the most popular technology topics consumed by the 2.8 million users on O'Reilly’s online learning platform and finds that topic engagement in GPTs has grown 2,600 percent year-on-year.

Natural language processing remains the most widely consumed AI topic and saw a significant usage uptick (195 percent). Related topics such as generative models and transformers also saw huge gains, rising by 900 percent and 325 percent, respectively. Prompt engineering, a topic that didn't exist in 2022, has quickly emerged as a significant area of interest too.

Security is another topic that has seen serious interest gains among developers, with almost all related search topics showcasing growth from 2022 to 2023. Network security is the most widely used topic, experiencing five percent year-on-year growth, followed by governance (22 percent growth). Interest in application security topics rose 42 percent, and DevSecOps experienced one of the highest increases (30 percent growth) in usage among security topics, signaling a shift toward incorporating security throughout the software development process.

Mature programming languages like Python and Java continue to drive the most usage among programming topics on the O'Reilly platform, though C++ has seen the most impressive usage growth at 10 percent.

"This year marks a rare and genuinely disruptive time for the industry, as the emergence of generative AI promises important changes for businesses and individuals alike," says Mike Loukides, vice president of emerging technology content at O'Reilly. "Efficiency gains from AI do not, however, replace expertise. Our data signals a shift for programming as we know it, with consequences for skills, job prospects, and IT management. Now more than ever, upskilling will become essential to prepare for the new innovations in the coming year."

The report also shows developers are looking to grow their 'soft skills', with a rising focus on project communications skills (23 percent growth), professional development (22 percent growth), and project management (13 percent growth).

The full report is available from the O'Reilly site.

Image credit: Vadymvdrobot/depositphotos.com

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Demand for cyber insurance increases as attacks get more sophisticated

PENTAX WG-90: Ricoh's latest adventure camera merges ruggedness with high-tech imaging

Interest in AI and security surges among developers

Privacy fears lead enterprises to ban GenAI use

2023 marked an 80 percent increase in ransomware activity

Microsoft is working on a fix for Sysprep error 0x80073cf2 after installing Windows 10 KB5034912 update

Microsoft fixes broken zip files and fubared Start menu searches with the KB5034204 update for Windows 11

Most Commented Stories

Windows XP 2024 Edition is everything Windows 11 should be

188 Comments

Ditch Microsoft Windows 11: SparkyLinux rolling 2024.01 emerges as the superior, cutting-edge alternative

137 Comments

Switch to Linux as your New Year's resolution -- delete Microsoft Windows 11 and install Nitrux 3.2.1 today!

113 Comments

The 'revolutionary' Windows 12 is the Microsoft operating system we need!

88 Comments

Microsoft wants you to know how easy it is to switch to Windows 11

64 Comments

Microsoft's 'Copilot Key' for Windows 11 devices -- a misstep in keyboard evolution or a privacy nightmare?

27 Comments

Windows 10 users with KB5034441 update failure need to manually resize partitions to fix the problem

19 Comments

Betterbird 115.6.1 -- the email client Thunderbird could have been

16 Comments

© 1998-2024 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.