Qualcomm says the 'next version of Windows' will launch in mid-2024... but is it Windows 12?

Confusion surrounds Microsoft's plans for Windows 12, with conflicting rumors suggesting different launch dates. Development is clearly well underway at Microsoft, and Qualcomm has just added strength to idea that Windows 12 could launch later this year.

While we've heard that Microsoft only plans to release the Windows 11 24H2 update this year, holding off releasing Windows 12 until 2025, Qualcomm's suggestion of a mid-2024 launch for Windows 12 is not the first time this release window has been suggested.

Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon spoke about the upcoming ARM-based Snapdragon X Elite during an earnings call. Asked about when the chip will be made available, he said the launch is being tied to the next version of Windows, widely known to be infused with artificial intelligence.

As reported by PCMag Australia, Amon responded to analyst questions by saying:

We're tracking to the launch of products with this chipset tied with the next version of Microsoft Windows that has a lot of the Windows AI capabilities. We're still maintaining the same date, which is driven by Windows, which is mid-2024, getting ready for back-to-school. What we're excited about it is since we announced that at Tech Summit showing the performance of the product and the AI capabilities, design traction continues to increase. So, we had increased the number of designs since last quarter. and we continue to march forward toward the launch. We like that everybody is now talking about on-device AI on PC.

While Qualcomm may have not referred directly to Windows 12, the choice of wording is important. Amon did not speak about the next update to Windows, but the next version. Towards the end of last year, there was another hint that Microsoft is planning to launch Windows 12 in June this year.

How likely is this, really? Given that the first internal builds of Windows 12 have only just been spotted at Microsoft, it would be astonishing if the company is able to complete the development, testing and bug-fixing for Windows 12 in a matter of months. It is far more likely that what we will see released in June -- or shortly after -- will be the AI-heavy Windows 11 24H2 update. Windows 12 will almost certainly appear in 2025.

