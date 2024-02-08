Remain relevant in the workforce: CodeSignal Learn uses AI-enhanced tools to advance technical education

As the world evolves and changes, it is imperative that workers continue to learn the newest technical skills so they can remain relevant in the workforce. With that in mind, CodeSignal Learn has been launched. What is it? Essentially, it is a new platform aiming to advance technical education.

This exciting platform blends AI-powered learning tools with one-on-one guidance, focusing on a practice-based approach for acquiring in-demand technical skills in areas including Artificial Intelligence, Data Science, and Full-Stack Engineering. Distinguishing itself from traditional educational methods, CodeSignal Learn prioritizes hands-on experience to ensure that learners not only comprehend but are also able to implement their skills in a professional setting.

Central to CodeSignal Learn is “Cosmo,” an AI-driven coding guide, which personalizes the learning journey for each user. This virtual guide engages users with tailored challenges and supports them, akin to the interaction one might expect from a live tutor. This innovation is particularly relevant in today's context where 76 percent of developers use AI coding assistants to enhance their technical skills, underscoring the significance of CodeSignal's approach.

Tigran Sloyan, CEO and Co-Founder of CodeSignal, shared his perspective, stating, "Since 2015, we've been instrumental in helping technical leaders identify the best talent for their needs. With the introduction of CodeSignal Learn, we're excited to offer a platform that nurtures skill development, customized to meet individual user requirements. CodeSignal Learn transcends the conventional learning tool; it's a comprehensive journey towards mastering essential skills, equipping individuals to navigate the tech landscape of today and tomorrow."

CodeSignal Learn represents an exciting advancement in technical education, offering a comprehensive, user-centric learning model. By emphasizing practical application and providing individualized support, CodeSignal Learn should not only broaden access to technical education, but it should also prepare learners to confront the real-world challenges they will face in their careers.

