1Password launches global partner program

No Comments

1Password has launched its new global partner program today, aiming to enhance its suite of security solutions through strategic partnerships and support tools. This initiative is part of a multi-year strategy designed to provide partners with comprehensive access to 1Password’s security solutions and a toolkit of sales, marketing, and enablement resources.

The program is launching with key partners including Amazon Web Services (AWS), Arrow Electronics, Insight Enterprises, Microsoft, SVA, and many others. 1Password aims to grow its partner ecosystem further by adding more partners across North America, EMEA, and APAC regions.

Targeted at resellers, distributors, cloud service partners (CSPs), system integrators (SIs), and global system integrators (GSIs) globally, the partner program plans to extend its reach to managed service providers (MSPs) in the second quarter. 1Password’s objectives include achieving channel-led growth by the end of 2024 and expanding into SMB and enterprise segments in new geographical areas.

The program features include training and education to improve product knowledge and sales skills, a marketing toolbox designed to help partners close deals more effectively, and co-marketing investments for mutual growth through collaborative opportunities. A new partner compensation model is also part of the program, aiming to increase partner profitability through various incentives and rewards.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

1Password launches global partner program

Authy desktop apps for Windows, macOS, and Linux reach end-of-life: Here's what you need to know

Enterprises need to adapt security measures to cope with changing threats

SwiftKey: After Bing Chat AI comes Copilot

'Hunter-killer' malware able to neutralize advanced defenses

Six ways your government agency can establish a safer agile ecosystem

What's the best option for businesses -- open-source or commercial AI services?

Most Commented Stories

Windows XP 2024 Edition is everything Windows 11 should be

190 Comments

Ditch Microsoft Windows 11: SparkyLinux rolling 2024.01 emerges as the superior, cutting-edge alternative

147 Comments

Windows 7 returns with the stunning 2024 Edition

131 Comments

The 'revolutionary' Windows 12 is the Microsoft operating system we need!

92 Comments

Transform Windows 10 or 11 into Windows 7 or Vista with a single command

72 Comments

Microsoft wants you to know how easy it is to switch to Windows 11

68 Comments

Escape the death grip of Windows 11 and embrace Linux: Nitrux 3.3.0 unveils a world beyond Microsoft's boundaries

55 Comments

Linux goes nuclear: Fedora Atomic Desktops are here to nuke Microsoft Windows and Apple macOS into oblivion

32 Comments

© 1998-2024 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.