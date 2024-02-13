1Password launches global partner program

1Password has launched its new global partner program today, aiming to enhance its suite of security solutions through strategic partnerships and support tools. This initiative is part of a multi-year strategy designed to provide partners with comprehensive access to 1Password’s security solutions and a toolkit of sales, marketing, and enablement resources.

The program is launching with key partners including Amazon Web Services (AWS), Arrow Electronics, Insight Enterprises, Microsoft, SVA, and many others. 1Password aims to grow its partner ecosystem further by adding more partners across North America, EMEA, and APAC regions.

Targeted at resellers, distributors, cloud service partners (CSPs), system integrators (SIs), and global system integrators (GSIs) globally, the partner program plans to extend its reach to managed service providers (MSPs) in the second quarter. 1Password’s objectives include achieving channel-led growth by the end of 2024 and expanding into SMB and enterprise segments in new geographical areas.

The program features include training and education to improve product knowledge and sales skills, a marketing toolbox designed to help partners close deals more effectively, and co-marketing investments for mutual growth through collaborative opportunities. A new partner compensation model is also part of the program, aiming to increase partner profitability through various incentives and rewards.