Google Pay app being killed off in USA

Google Pay, the digital payment service that has been around for over a decade, is being killed. Starting June 4, 2024, the standalone Google Pay app will no longer be available for use in the United States. But don’t worry, Google Wallet is stepping up to take its place, offering a platform for storing payment cards, transit passes, and more.

So, what’s the deal with this change? Google Wallet is apparently five times more popular than the Google Pay app in the U.S., so it seems like a pretty logical move. Until June 4, 2024, you can still manage your Google Pay balance in the app. After that, you’ll need to head over to the Google Pay website for balance management and bank transfers.

But there’s a catch – peer-to-peer payments are getting the axe. As of June 4, 2024, you won’t be able to send, request, or receive money through the U.S. version of the Google Pay app. And if you’re into finding deals through the app, you’re out of luck. Google has moved its deals to a new destination on its search platform, and you can no longer view or activate deals in the Google Pay app.

For those of you outside the U.S., don’t sweat it. These changes are only for the U.S. version of the Google Pay app. Google Pay users in India and Singapore can carry on as usual.