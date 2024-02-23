The impact of AI on cybersecurity

The market for AI in cybersecurity is expected to reach more than $133 billion by 2030 according to a new report from Techopedia.

There's both a positive and negative impact from AI use. Hackers using AI has fueled a huge rise in cybercrime, expected to reach a massive $9.22 trillion cost to internet users in 2024, with the vast majority (85 percent) of cybersecurity professionals blaming AI. This rise is for these key reasons: AI increases the speed and volume of attacks, it adapts to specific defenses, and it creates more sophisticated, personalized attacks.

On the other side of the coin businesses are saying that AI strengthens cybersecurity by enhancing threat and phishing detection, rapidly analyzing incidents and finding solutions, and creating threat simulations to predict possible cyber-attacks.

Breaches that affected organizations with fully integrated security AI solutions cost them $1.8 million less on average than businesses without them. 69 percent of businesses say that AI in cybersecurity is a necessity due to the threat amount that human analysts are unable to deal with.

Techopedia editor Nick Francis says:

AI has exploded in popularity in the last year, with users employing them for every day tasks from automating data gathering to detailed research. Although incredibly useful, it’s clear that it can also be directed to automate expansive and expensive cyberattacks.

Organizations and users have to be more aware than ever before to not only the same threats, but updated versions that may be using AI to creatively customize to targets more. User education, updated systems, and protective programs have to be used and maintained to stand a chance against these new threats.

You can read more on the Techopedia site and there's an infographic summary of the findings below.

Image Credit: agsandrew/depositphotos.com

