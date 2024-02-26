Kingston launches Canvas React Plus V60 SD card

No Comments

Kingston has released the Canvas React Plus V60 SD memory card. This new addition to the Canvas React family is designed to meet the needs of UHS-II photography enthusiasts, offering high speeds and large storage capacities.

The Canvas React Plus V60 SD card is aimed at professional photographers and budget-conscious creatives alike. It boasts speeds of up to 280MB/s and storage capacities of up to 1TB, enabling photographers to capture and store large volumes of high-resolution images and videos. The card’s write speed of up to 150MB/s is particularly beneficial for capturing fast-action shots and 4K Ultra HD videos without lag or interruptions.

Carissa Blegen, flash product manager at Kingston, stated, “The Canvas React Plus V60 SD card addresses the demands of users transitioning to UHS-II, offering exceptional speeds and ample storage space at an affordable price.”

The Canvas React Plus V60 SD cards are available in capacities ranging from 128GB to 1TB and come with a lifetime warranty, free technical support, and the reliability Kingston is known for. It will soon be available for purchase here.

Please note: Some of the above links may be affiliate links, meaning we, or our writers, may receive payment if you purchase one of these items (or other items) after clicking on them.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Kingston launches Canvas React Plus V60 SD card

Transcend unveils MTS570P: A compact SSD for edge environments

Silicon Power QD50 portable charger is designed for on-the-go power needs

Navigating the 2024 IT landscape: The essential role of governance

Windows 12 Gaming Edition is the Microsoft operating system gamers need!

API attacks put businesses at risk

Enterprises face problems integrating AI

Most Commented Stories

Windows 7 returns with the stunning 2024 Edition

135 Comments

Windows 12 Mobile is everything a phone operating system should be

89 Comments

Transform Windows 10 or 11 into Windows 7 or Vista with a single command

76 Comments

Escape the death grip of Windows 11 and embrace Linux: Nitrux 3.3.0 unveils a world beyond Microsoft's boundaries

55 Comments

Linux goes nuclear: Fedora Atomic Desktops are here to nuke Microsoft Windows and Apple macOS into oblivion

34 Comments

Microsoft introduces much-needed changes to Windows 11 setup

28 Comments

Google thinks ChromeOS Flex could replace Windows 10 or Windows 11 on your PC, or even macOS on your Mac

22 Comments

Breaking Bitlocker: Watch Microsoft's Windows disk encryption being bypassed in just 43 seconds

19 Comments

© 1998-2024 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.