Kingston launches Canvas React Plus V60 SD card

Kingston has released the Canvas React Plus V60 SD memory card. This new addition to the Canvas React family is designed to meet the needs of UHS-II photography enthusiasts, offering high speeds and large storage capacities.

The Canvas React Plus V60 SD card is aimed at professional photographers and budget-conscious creatives alike. It boasts speeds of up to 280MB/s and storage capacities of up to 1TB, enabling photographers to capture and store large volumes of high-resolution images and videos. The card’s write speed of up to 150MB/s is particularly beneficial for capturing fast-action shots and 4K Ultra HD videos without lag or interruptions.

Carissa Blegen, flash product manager at Kingston, stated, “The Canvas React Plus V60 SD card addresses the demands of users transitioning to UHS-II, offering exceptional speeds and ample storage space at an affordable price.”

The Canvas React Plus V60 SD cards are available in capacities ranging from 128GB to 1TB and come with a lifetime warranty, free technical support, and the reliability Kingston is known for. It will soon be available for purchase here.

