Transcend unveils MTS570P: A compact SSD for edge environments

Transcend has unveiled the MTS570P SSD, which is a cutting-edge solution designed to boost storage reliability in embedded systems. The MTS570P is not just any ordinary SSD; it comes equipped with Power Loss Protection (PLP), making it an ideal choice for edge servers, Internet of Vehicles (IoV) systems, network switches, Point of Sale (POS) machines, and other edge devices.

Nowadays, where embedded systems are increasingly deployed in rugged environments, the importance of data integrity cannot be overstated. The PLP feature of the MTS570P addresses this critical need by ensuring data integrity during unstable power supply conditions or unexpected power failures. This enhancement significantly improves system reliability and safety, providing a stable and secure storage solution.

The MTS570P features the M.2 2242 form factor, SATA III interface, and 112-layer 3D NAND flash. It is built to operate reliably within a wide temperature range of -40°C to 85°C. Additionally, the inclusion of Corner Bond technology, anti-sulfur resistors, and 30µ” PCB gold fingers adds an extra layer of protection, safeguarding key components from shock, vibration, and sulfur contamination.

Transcend has also gone the extra mile by offering the exclusive Scope Pro monitoring software, specifically tailored for smart remote management. This software offers a variety of features such as S.M.A.R.T. analysis, capacitance value checks of tantalum capacitors, early warning notifications, and more. These functionalities are aimed at maintaining the SSD’s performance and extending its lifespan.

While the pricing and availability details of the MTS570P SSD are yet to be disclosed, it is expected to be available for purchase from Amazon here soon in capacities of 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB. This upcoming availability ensures that both consumers and businesses will have easy access to this advanced storage solution for their edge environment needs.

Please note: Some of the above links may be affiliate links, meaning we, or our writers, may receive payment if you purchase one of these items (or other items) after clicking on them.