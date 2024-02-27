Microsoft fixes slow loading taskbar issue in Windows 11

Microsoft released a new build to the Beta insider channel for Windows 11 this week. The build does not introduce any spectacular new features to the operating system, but it addresses several annoying issues.

One of them has plagued me on my HP EliteBook laptop for several weeks. Whenever I booted into Windows 11 on the device, the taskbar would not show up initially. It took several seconds, sometimes even a bit longer, before it finally appeared on the screen.

Without the taskbar, options to run applications and several other options are limited.

The fix is only available in beta, development, and canary builds of the operating system. It may take a few weeks before it lands in stable releases. A potential target is the March 2024 Patch Day on March 12, 2024. The preview updates, which have not been released yet, should include the fixes for that to happen.

KB5034845 fixes the taskbar issue

Microsoft lists two fixes that it rolls out to all Beta channel Windows 11 devices as part of the update.

Microsoft writes:

Fixed an issue which was causing the taskbar to sometimes be very slow to appear sometimes after booting up and logging in for the first time.

The update addresses the issue, but it is not the only issue that this build addresses. KB5034845 fixes another taskbar related issue. This one occurred when the taskbar was full with application icons. Users who opened search might notice in this case that search would open and then close immediately without user interaction.

Microsoft describes the issue in the following way:

Fixed an issue where if your taskbar was close to being full of app icons, when you tried to open search it would just open and immediately close.

Other changes in the update

image credit: Microsoft

The update introduces a new notification badge for the widgets icon on the taskbar next to that. It highlights the number of unread notifications in Widgets now. Users should not confuse these with notifications from the operating system, as these are separate types.

Microsoft notes that it has improved the Widgets icons on the taskbar. These should not appear "pixelated or fuzzy" anymore according to the release notes.

This new feature is rolling out gradually to the entire Windows 11 Beta channel population. It may take some time before it lands on a specific device.

Now You: did you run into the taskbar issues on your devices?