Microsoft brings USB 80Gbps support to Windows 11, plus important fixes and mobile changes, with KB5034848 update

Microsoft has released thew preview version of the KB5034848 update for Windows 11. One of the biggest changes introduced by this non-security update is the addition of support for the USB 80Gbps standard, but there is much more too.

There are also numerous changes and additions relating to mobile devices, not least of which is the ability to use the Snipping Tool in Windows 11 to edit recent phots and screenshots on Android devices. The KB5034848 update also addresses a number of issues with the operating system.

See also:

In order to take advantage of the increase bandwidth of USB 80Gbps, ou must have a compatible PC and USB4 or Thunderbolt peripheral. This is pointed out in the release notes for the update, pre-empting complaints that data transfer rates have not doubled on older hardware.

Microsoft has used the KB5034848 update to change the name of the Phone Link settings page to Mobile devices; it can be found at Settings > Bluetooth & devices > Mobile devices. Describing new capabilities for the Snipping Tool, the company says:

You can now use the Snipping Tool on your PC to edit the most recent photos and screenshots from your Android device. You will get an instant notification on your PC when your Android device captures a new photo or screenshot. To turn this on, go to Settings > Bluetooth & devices > Mobile devices. Choose Manage devices and allow your PC to access your Android device.

Microsoft point out the following highlights:

This update affects games you install on a secondary drive. Now, they remain installed on the drive.

This update addresses an issue that affects long-edge fed printers. The alignment of stapling or hole punch locations is wrong.

This update addresses an issue that affects the Windows Settings Home page. It randomly stops responding when you go to the page.

This update addresses an issue that affects networking. A device fails to make the automatic switch from cellular to Wi-Fi when it can use Wi-Fi.

This update addresses an issue that stops a system from going to sleep. This occurs when you connect an external device to the system.

This update affects the Windows Backup app. It will no longer show on the user interface in regions where the app is not supported. To learn more, see KB5032038.

Microsoft also shares details of an umber of "quality improvements" introduced by the KB5034848 update:

This update addresses an issue that affects Notepad. It does not open for the standard user account. This occurs when you use cmd.exe to open it based on file type association.

to open it based on file type association. This update addresses an issue that affects 8 Zip archives. It stops you from opening them by double-clicking them in File Explorer.

This update addresses an issue that affects the CrashOnAuditFail registry value. When you set it to one (1), only admins can sign in to a machine that has stopped working. After you install this update, standard users can sign in to the machine.

registry value. When you set it to one (1), only admins can sign in to a machine that has stopped working. After you install this update, standard users can sign in to the machine. This update addresses an issue that affects Azure Virtual Desktop virtual machines. At random, they restart. This occurs because of an access violation in lsass.exe .

. This update addresses an issue that affects a machine that is used as a remote desktop session host. You get stop error RDR_FILE_SYSTEM (0x27). Because of this, all users are signed out from the machine.

This update addresses an issue that affects Microsoft Edge. The UI is wrong for Internet Options Data Settings.

This update addresses an issue that affects an embedded SIM (eSIM) profile. When you delete it, you do not get a notification.

This update addresses an issue that affects Remote Desktop Web Authentication. You might not be able to connect to sovereign cloud endpoints.

This update addresses an issue that makes the troubleshooting process fail. This occurs when you use the Get Help app.

This update addresses an issue that affects the Certificate Authority snap-in. You cannot select the "Delta CRL" option. This stops you from using the GUI to publish Delta CRLs.

This update addresses an issue that affects Steps Recorder. Some of the UI and steps are not localized to Chinese.

You can get hold of the KB5034848 update by checking for optional updates or download it directly from the Microsoft Update Catalog.

Image credit: bilalulker / depositphotos