Microsoft releases KB5034843 update for Windows 10, adding new social sharing options

Embossed Windows 10 logo

Continuing to prove that it has not forgotten about Windows 10, Microsoft has released the KB5034843 update. It not only addresses a number of issues, but also adds new features to the operating system.

The most significant change to be found in this update is the ability to share web links to a number of social platforms directly. There is also the promise that expanded support is on the horizon.

In the release notes for the KB5034843 update, Microsoft explains the sharing changes: "Using Windows share, you can now directly share URLs to apps like WhatsApp, Gmail, Facebook, and LinkedIn. Sharing to X (formerly Twitter) is coming soon".

The company also highlights changes to game installations and Windows Backup.

This is a non-security update, but it includes a number of fixes for myriad problems:

  • This update addresses an issue that affects Azure Virtual Desktop sessions. There are delays when you sign in.
  • This update addresses an issue that affects Azure Virtual Desktop virtual machines. At random, they restart. This occurs because of an access violation in lsass.exe.
  • This update addresses an issue that affects Windows Hello for Business. You cannot use it to authenticate to Microsoft Entra ID on certain apps. This occurs when you use Web Access Management (WAM).
  • This update addresses an issue that affects Microsoft Edge. The UI is wrong for Internet Options Data Settings.
  • This update addresses an issue that affects the Japanese Input Method Editor (IME). It fails to work for custom desktops.
  • This update addresses an issue that affects Remote Desktop Web Authentication. You might not be able to connect to sovereign cloud endpoints.

You can obtain the KB5034843 update by checking for optional updates, or by downloading it directly from the Microsoft Update Catalog.

Image credit: Aksitaykut / Dreamstime.com

