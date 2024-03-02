ADATA unveils XPG XENIA 15G (2024) Windows 11 gaming laptop

ADATA has announced its newest gaming laptop, the XPG XENIA 15G (2024). Powered by the 14th Gen Intel Core i7-14700HX processor and equipped with up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 GPU, this 2024 refresh of the laptop ensures smooth performance whether you're gaming, developing, or creating content.

The 15.6-inch FHD IPS 144Hz display provides crisp and fluid visuals, enhancing the overall experience. With three SSD slots, storage can be expanded up to 24TB using ADATA S70 8TB SSDs. The laptop also supports up to 96GB of ADATA DDR5 DRAM, making it suitable for intensive workloads like AI development and content creation.

The XENIA 15G boasts several features aimed at providing an optimal gaming experience. The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series GPU leverages the Ada Lovelace architecture, offering significant performance improvements with AI-powered DLSS 3 and full ray tracing. The MUX switch allows users to switch between NVIDIA Optimus Hybrid Mode and Discrete Graphics Mode, ensuring higher frame rates, smoother gameplay, and reduced latency.

ADATA shares specifications below.

  • Processor: 14th Gen Intel Core i7-14700HX
  • Graphics: Up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 8GB GDDR6
  • Display: 15.6-inch FHD, 144Hz, IPS Panel
  • Memory: 16GB ADATA DDR5 5600 SO-DIMM (Expandable up to 96GB)
  • Storage: 1TB ADATA LEGEND 850 PCIe Gen4x4 M.2 SSD (Expandable up to 24TB)
  • Battery: 53.35Whr Lithium-ion
  • Connectivity: Wifi 6E 802.11ax, BT 5.2, Multiple I/O Ports
  • Keyboard: Single zone RGB
  • Camera: 1080P FHD
  • Dimensions: 361 x 248.2 x 24.9mm
  • Weight: 2.25 KG
  • Warranty: 1 Year (May vary by region)

Ultimately, the XPG XENIA 15G (2024) looks to be a versatile and powerful laptop that should cater to a wide range of users. With its robust performance, extensive expandability options, and gaming-focused features, it stands out as a top choice for those seeking a reliable and future-proof laptop. You can soon buy it here.

