Belkin launches iPhone Mount with MagSafe for Apple TV 4K

Belkin has launched its latest accessory: the iPhone Mount with MagSafe for Apple TV 4K. This mount is specifically designed to enhance the Continuity Camera feature in tvOS 17. It allows users to effortlessly position their iPhone in either portrait or landscape mode while using supported applications such as FaceTime, Webex, and Zoom, or features like Apple Music Sing.

The mount is crafted to securely attach to the top of TVs up to 4 inches in depth and can also function as a standalone stand, providing an ideal solution for hands-free video chatting on a larger screen, whether at home, in the office, or while traveling. It uses MagSafe technology to hold the iPhone firmly in place.

The iPhone Mount with MagSafe for Apple TV 4K has an independent standing capability when folded, suitable for placement on TV stands and media consoles. It offers a tilt range of -20 degrees to +30 degrees and an extension of up to 40mm, allowing users to find their preferred viewing angle in both portrait and landscape orientations. Additionally, it comes with optional keyhole mounts and mounting brackets for enhanced stability. The mount boasts a premium finish and robust metal construction, with no special tools required for setup.

This new accessory is now available for purchase at a price of $49.95 on Belkin's official website, apple.com, and at Apple Store locations across the globe.

