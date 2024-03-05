Security teams struggle to combat image-based and QR code attacks

No Comments

Over 70 percent of respondents to a new survey say they feel their current security stack is highly effective against image-based and QR code phishing, however, 76 percent report being compromised by these types of attacks within the past year.

The study of 300 IT and security professionals across a variety of industries and geographies, from Osterman Research for IRONSCALES, shows almost 93 percent of IT and security professionals are aware of image-based phishing attacks targeting their organizations, and nearly 79 percent say the same about QR code attacks.

Less than six percent are able to consistently detect and prevent these attacks from reaching user inboxes. And with 60 percent of surveyed professionals expecting the number, sophistication, and evasiveness of such attacks to worsen in the near future, this underscores a need to bolster organizational defenses against this evolving digital threat.

The research also reveals a significant portion of organizations face challenges related to the human element -- with 76 percent of organizations conceding that their existing training programs are inadequate in equipping users to recognize and resist these threats.

While QR code attacks have received a good deal of publicity, this new report makes clear that image-based phishing represents a much broader, more complex challenge. Increasingly, threat actors are using novel techniques to create images that appear to be traditional text-based emails, which allows them to circumvent traditional security solutions.

"In the face of the escalating frequency and complexity of image-based phishing attacks, traditional email security measures are proving to be increasingly insufficient. These sophisticated attacks exploit the nuanced vulnerabilities of human perception and our existing cybersecurity frameworks, making them particularly challenging to detect and prevent," says Eyal Benishti, CEO of IRONSCALES. "Our latest research with Osterman highlights this urgent challenge, underscoring the necessity for a paradigm shift towards more adaptive and intelligent email security solutions that can keep pace with the innovative tactics of cybercriminals."

You can get the full report from the IRONSCALES site.

Image credit: Sepy67/Dreamstime.com

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Malwarebytes 5.0 sneaks out, sporting modern new interface and Trusted Advisor

AI use leads to new risks for data security

Security teams struggle to combat image-based and QR code attacks

AIOps models deliver limited value say tech leaders

Proton Mail enhances user privacy with hide-my-email alias integration

Managing the transition from DevOps to Platform Engineering

Enhancing team harmony: Three strategies for integrating network and security solutions

Most Commented Stories

Windows 12 Mobile is everything a phone operating system should be

90 Comments

Transform Windows 10 or 11 into Windows 7 or Vista with a single command

77 Comments

Linux goes nuclear: Fedora Atomic Desktops are here to nuke Microsoft Windows and Apple macOS into oblivion

36 Comments

Windows 12 Gaming Edition is the Microsoft operating system gamers need!

26 Comments

Breathe new life into aging PCs: Tiny Core Linux 15.0 challenges Windows 11

22 Comments

Google thinks ChromeOS Flex could replace Windows 10 or Windows 11 on your PC, or even macOS on your Mac

22 Comments

KDE Plasma 6: Revolutionizing Linux desktop with far prettier and superior interface than Microsoft Windows 11

20 Comments

Breaking Bitlocker: Watch Microsoft's Windows disk encryption being bypassed in just 43 seconds

20 Comments

© 1998-2024 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.