Kodi 21 'Omega' RC2 has arrived -- download it now

Two weeks ago, the Kodi Foundation rolled out the first release candidate for Kodi 21 ‘Omega’. Its arrival was proof that the hugely popular home theater software was edging ever closer to being ready for prime time.

Today, the company makes the second release candidate available, and the arrival of Kodi 21 'Omega' RC2 coming so quickly on the heels of its predecessor suggests we won't have to wait too much longer for the stable release to arrive.

At the time of writing, Team Kodi hasn't revealed the list of changes between RC1 and RC2, but we will update this story once it does, along with any remaining known issues.

In the meantime, you can get RC2 from here. Select your platform of choice, and grab the new build from the Prerelease section.

