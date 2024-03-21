Microsoft means business with new Surface devices

Whilst Microsoft's Surface devices have been around for a few years and have many features that make them attractive for business users, there's never been a version aimed specifically at businesses… Until now.

With the launch of Surface Pro 10 for Business and Surface Laptop 6 for Business the company is targeting the business market with features including improved performance and battery life, more ports, better security and custom, durable anti-reflective displays.

The new machines are also optimized for AI, with the new Copilot key being added to Surface Laptop 6 and Surface Pro keyboards to accelerate access to the best Windows AI experiences.

Powered by the latest latest Intel Core Ultra processors, Surface Laptop 6 is 2x faster than Laptop 5, and Surface Pro 10 is up to 53 percent faster than the Pro 9.

The Surface Pro 10 has a screen that's 33 percent brighter and with a higher contrast ratio and a custom designed durable anti-reflective coating, but without sacrificing any experience when using with touch and pen.

There's a new Ultrawide Studio Camera too, with a 114° field of view, capturing video in 1440p, and using AI-powered Windows Studio Effects to ensure that the speaker is in frame and looking their best during video calls.

Additional layers of security are designed to keep user and company data safe and secure with Enhanced Sign-in Security on by default and a brand-new NFC reader designed to make secure passwordless authentication easier.

Surface Laptop 6 comes with either a 13.5" or 15" PixelSense touchscreen with anti-reflective and adaptive color technology claimed to cut reflections by up to 50 percent. Again there's a new camera that offers 1080p quality video and uses AI-driven Windows Studio Effects.

In the US and Canada, customers will also be able to choose options on the 15" Surface Laptop 6 that include an integrated smart card reader. This helps customers in industries demanding high security, like government agencies and financial services firms, login without a password simply by inserting their smart card.

All devices offer improved accessibility with Copilot able to do things like turning on live captions or magnifier without needing to access Windows settings. There will also be a new Surface Pro Keyboard with bold keyset (available in the US and Canada only to start with), featuring a bold font on the keys and brighter backlight, making it easier to read and reducing eye strain. Alongside this other accessories will be available for those who have difficulty using a traditional mouse and keyboard to create their ideal setup, increase productivity, and use their favorite apps more effectively.

The devices are available to pre-order from today in selected markets and you can find out more on the Microsoft store site.

Image credit: Microsoft