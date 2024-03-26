Microsoft may be making it easier to install Linux distros in Windows 11 with a new UI for WSL

No Comments
Windows Subsystem for Linux GUI

While Windows Subsystem for Linux is widely recognized as being one of Microsoft most impressive achievements in recent times, WSL is not without its flaws.

Now in its second iteration, WSL makes it possible to install Linux distros within Windows 11 but it has a major obstacle that is stopping it gaining mass appeal -- it remains a text-based tool. But this could be about to change. Microsoft is exploring the possibility of introducing a new GUI to simplify the installation and management of distros.

See also:

Over on the Dev Home GitHub repository, the problem faced by many would-be users of WSL is summed up: "Currently the Windows Subsystem for Linux is a command line focused application. There isn't an easy built-in way for users to discover, interact with, or manage WSL through a graphical interface. This feature would focus on making WSL functionality available through GUI, to increase discovery and usability for a wider range of users".

A suggestion, noticed by Windows Latest, has been put forward to create a more accessible graphical interface. Seeking feedback, screenshots have been posted that give an idea of what a future WSL GUI could look like.

A key function of the interface is to allow for easier management of Linux distros once they have been installed, but it would also help to simplify and speed up the process of obtaining and installing them in first place.

With the proposal only in a very embryonic state, it is hard to say when -- or indeed if -- it is something that will ultimately see the light of day. If it does ever come to fruition, however, it is likely to see a surge in WSL usage.

You can keep track of things over on GitHub.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Microsoft may be making it easier to install Linux distros in Windows 11 with a new UI for WSL

Windows 11 still features a developer's 'temporary' UI from 30 years ago

UGREEN enters Network Attached Storage (NAS) market with diverse Linux-based NASync lineup

Google Street View arrives in Kazakhstan

Ubuntu Linux LTS releases get up to 12 years of support

EU opens non-compliance investigations against Apple, Alphabet, and Meta (but not Microsoft)

SABRENT launches HB-3A4C 7-Port 20W USB-C powered hub with switches

Most Commented Stories

Microsoft Office 2024 will be available without subscription

50 Comments

Windows 12 'first look' will make you want the future OS right now

29 Comments

Windows 12 Gaming Edition is the Microsoft operating system gamers need!

26 Comments

Breathe new life into aging PCs: Tiny Core Linux 15.0 challenges Windows 11

23 Comments

KDE Plasma 6: Revolutionizing Linux desktop with far prettier and superior interface than Microsoft Windows 11

21 Comments

Microsoft releases KB5001716 update for Windows 10 to give Windows Update a new UI... and to push users towards Windows 11

16 Comments

Zorin OS 17.1 Linux distribution gets enhanced Windows app support -- you can now escape Microsoft’s stranglehold

13 Comments

Europe now has a better version of iOS than the rest of the world

9 Comments

© 1998-2024 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.