Say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11 and hello to Nitrux Linux 3.4.0 'pl'

No Comments

Are you tired of the limitations and issues of Microsoft Windows 11? If yes, then it’s time to explore the exciting world of Linux with the latest release of Nitrux 3.4.0 “pl.” This new version promises a refreshing and powerful alternative to traditional operating systems.

Nitrux 3.4.0 “pl” is now available for download, bringing together the latest software updates, bug fixes, and performance improvements. It’s designed to offer users an immediate and ready-to-use experience with hardware support right out of the box.

The heart of Nitrux 3.4.0 “pl” is the Linux 6.7.11-1 (Liquorix) kernel, ensuring a stable and secure foundation. Key updates in this release include:

  • Firefox updated to version 124.0.1.
  • MauiKit, MauiKit Frameworks, and Maui Apps updated to version 3.3.0.
  • Nitrux Update Tool System updated to version 2.1.3, with a new warning feature for NVIDIA hardware detection.
  • Updated linux-firmware package with support for various drivers including AMD Radeon GPUs, Intel graphics processors, and more.
  • Distrobox updated to version 1.7.0.1 and Touchegg to version 2.0.17.
  • AMD Open Source Driver for Vulkan updated to version v-2024.Q1.3.
  • Enhancements to the NX Desktop utility and custom pages for the Plasma System Monitor

Additionally, Nitrux 3.4.0 “pl” introduces new components such as saferm, ethtool, Powercap, and GeoClue to enhance system functionality and user experience. One notable removal is the Agenda (Calendar Maui App) due to stability issues.

The release also addresses several issues, including fixes for the USB multiplexor daemon service script and the Tor service script. However, it’s worth noting that the Plasma System Monitor will not report GPU data in a virtual machine environment.

In a significant shift, Nitrux has parted ways with packages provided by the KDE Neon developers. Instead, all Plasma, KDE Frameworks, and Qt packages now come directly from Debian. As a result, users are encouraged to follow the alternative update method outlined in the Nitrux tutorial.

Ultimately, Nitrux 3.4.0 “pl” is a compelling choice for those looking to break free from the constraints of Windows 11. With its cutting-edge features, robust support, and active development, Nitrux is a sure bet to improve your computing experience. You can download an ISO here.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11 and hello to Nitrux Linux 3.4.0 'pl'

Malicious QR codes hide attacks in plain sight [Q&A]

Celebrate Easter by installing NetBSD 10.0: An egg-citing release of performance and security upgrades!

First look at the new All Apps section of the Windows 11 Start Menu

World Backup Day -- We need to change the name

Why deploying infrastructure without backup is always a risky gamble

Red Hat issues urgent alert for Fedora Linux users due to malicious code

Most Commented Stories

Microsoft Office 2024 will be available without subscription

50 Comments

Windows 12 'first look' will make you want the future OS right now

29 Comments

Microsoft releases KB5001716 update for Windows 10 to give Windows Update a new UI... and to push users towards Windows 11

16 Comments

Zorin OS 17.1 Linux distribution gets enhanced Windows app support -- you can now escape Microsoft’s stranglehold

13 Comments

Easter giveaway! Get a licensed copy of 'VideoProc Converter for Windows/Mac' (worth $78.90) for FREE

9 Comments

Europe now has a better version of iOS than the rest of the world

9 Comments

70 percent think misinformation could impact elections

7 Comments

Install the KB5035942 update for Windows 11 to gain all of the Moment 5 features right now

7 Comments

© 1998-2024 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.