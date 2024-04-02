Keeper Security introduces passkey support for mobiles

No Comments

Passkeys, cryptographic keys that lets users log in to accounts and apps without entering a password, have been around for a while but mostly on computers.

Now though Keeper Security has introduced passkey management support for both both Android and iOS mobile devices.

"Keeper is leading the way toward a secure, passwordless future by further expanding our support for passkeys," says Craig Lurey, CTO and co-founder of Keeper Security. "As this exciting new authentication method grows in popularity, we understand that users need a platform that provides secure management of multiple login methods -- including both passkeys and traditional passwords. In this hybrid world, Keeper provides a seamless experience across operating systems and devices."

The passkey uses biometrics on your device, such as your fingerprint or face recognition, which makes it possible for you to log in to supported apps and accounts the same way you unlock your phone or tablet with your fingerprint or face.

Keeper saves and auto-fills the passkey, much like a password-based login. The Keeper Vault provides management of the passkeys, including the ability to securely share them between family members and business teams. Whereas passkeys are usually linked to a specific device, the Keeper Vault allows them to be used and managed from anywhere.

You can find out more on the Keeper site and there's a video demonstration of how it works below.

Image credit: ArtemisDiana/depositphotos.com

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Keeper Security introduces passkey support for mobiles

Logitech launches Zone 300 wireless headset

Google agrees to delete user data it secretly collected from Incognito Mode browsing sessions

Microsoft finally listens to feedback and improves taskbar Widgets and Explorer in Windows 11

SABRENT releases new Rocket 4 SSDs: 1TB and 2TB available now, 4TB coming soon

Say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11 and hello to Nitrux Linux 3.4.0 'pl'

Malicious QR codes hide attacks in plain sight [Q&A]

Most Commented Stories

Microsoft Office 2024 will be available without subscription

50 Comments

Windows 12 'first look' will make you want the future OS right now

29 Comments

Microsoft releases KB5001716 update for Windows 10 to give Windows Update a new UI... and to push users towards Windows 11

16 Comments

Zorin OS 17.1 Linux distribution gets enhanced Windows app support -- you can now escape Microsoft’s stranglehold

13 Comments

Say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11 and hello to Nitrux Linux 3.4.0 'pl'

13 Comments

Easter giveaway! Get a licensed copy of 'VideoProc Converter for Windows/Mac' (worth $78.90) for FREE

9 Comments

Europe now has a better version of iOS than the rest of the world

9 Comments

Install the KB5035942 update for Windows 11 to gain all of the Moment 5 features right now

7 Comments

© 1998-2024 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.