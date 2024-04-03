Get 'Office 365 All-in-One For Dummies, 2nd Edition' (worth $24) for FREE

No Comments

Multiply your productivity with the world's most straightforward guide to the world's most popular office software.

Microsoft Office 365 contains straightforward tools for virtually every office task you could possibly think of. And learning how to use this powerful software is much easier than you might expect. With the latest edition of Office 365 All-in-One For Dummies, you'll get a grip on some of the most popular and effective office software on the planet, including Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Access, Publisher, and Teams.

SEE ALSO: Get 'Windows 11 All-in-One For Dummies' (worth $27) for FREE

This expanded handbook walks you through the ins and outs of reviewing and composing documents with Word, hosting and joining meetings with Teams, crunching numbers with Excel, and answering emails with Outlook.

It's ideal for anyone who's brand new to Office and those who just need a quick refresher on the latest useful updates from Microsoft.

In this one-stop reference, you'll find:

  • Step-by-step instructions on the installation, maintenance, and navigation of all the critical components of Office 365
  • Guidance for using Office 365's built-in online and cloud functionality
  • Complete explanations of what every part of Office 365 is used for and how to apply them to your life

Office 365 All-in-One For Dummies is the last handbook you'll ever need to apply Microsoft's world-famous software suite to countless everyday tasks.

Office 365 All-in-One For Dummies, from Wiley, usually retails for $24 but BetaNews readers can get it entirely free for a limited time.

All you must do to get your copy for free is go here, enter the required details, and click the Download button.

The offer expires on April 16, so act fast.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

21 percent of S&P 500 companies reported breaches in 2023

Get 'Office 365 All-in-One For Dummies, 2nd Edition' (worth $24) for FREE

79 percent of security pros don't think their company has adequate protection

Nearly half don't use mobile security solutions

Accepting generative AI into enterprise software development [Q&A]

HYPER launches HyperJuice 240W Silicone USB-C to USB-C Cable

From Russia with love: ROSA Fresh 12.5 delivers an improved Linux experience

Most Commented Stories

Microsoft Office 2024 will be available without subscription

50 Comments

Say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11 and hello to Nitrux Linux 3.4.0 'pl'

44 Comments

Windows 12 'first look' will make you want the future OS right now

29 Comments

Microsoft releases KB5001716 update for Windows 10 to give Windows Update a new UI... and to push users towards Windows 11

16 Comments

Zorin OS 17.1 Linux distribution gets enhanced Windows app support -- you can now escape Microsoft’s stranglehold

13 Comments

Easter giveaway! Get a licensed copy of 'VideoProc Converter for Windows/Mac' (worth $78.90) for FREE

10 Comments

Europe now has a better version of iOS than the rest of the world

9 Comments

Install the KB5035942 update for Windows 11 to gain all of the Moment 5 features right now

8 Comments

© 1998-2024 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.