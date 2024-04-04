Skills shortage drives automation and outsourcing

A new report from IT solutions provider Auvik reveals a lack of skilled workers as the top challenge for IT teams.

Based on a study of over 2,000 internal IT and MSP professionals, the report shows an increased focus on adopting automation, including AI and ML tools, to address the needs of overworked and understaffed IT teams.

In comparison with the 2023 report 24 percent more IT professionals have planned investments in automation in 2024, and almost all (96 percent) are using at least one AI or ML tool today. However, on average, 29 percent of network and SaaS related tasks are still done mostly or completely manually.

With the majority (64 percent) of internal IT departments spending up to half of their working hours resolving end user requests, the use of automation can alleviate workload and allow them to focus on other priorities. Many IT professionals are also outsourcing network-related tasks or functions to address workforce shortages, with nearly three out of four respondents saying that at least some of these tasks are being delegated to external bodies such as MSPs.

"The trends toward automation and outsourcing when it comes to network management echoes what we are hearing from our customers -- a desire for frictionless IT," says Doug Murray, CEO, Auvik. "IT professionals and MSPs want to be able to embrace change, introduce innovative technology into their environments, and reduce the huge amount of time their teams are currently spending on menial tasks. Automation allows them to do more with less and free up time and resources to focus on more strategic projects, while ensuring the day-to-day runs smoothly and employees still enjoy a seamless user experience."

The report also highlights a gap between how upper management and practitioners view current IT struggles. Nearly 58 percent of C-suite respondents say they are highly confident that their organization's network toolset meets the needs of remote workers, but only 35 percent of IT technicians report this same confidence.

There's an increase in spending too, with 86 percent of respondents reporting increased budgets in 2024, nearly 50 percent saying they expect to see an increase of at least 20 percent over 2023. In terms of specific investments, 48 percent of survey respondents are investing most heavily in SaaS monitoring and management tools, 46 percent are investing in Wi-Fi management, and another 46 percent in cloud monitoring and management.

You can get the full report from the Auvik site.

Image credit: Alexandersikov/Dreamstime.com