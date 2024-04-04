Through green IT, businesses can do their part

Whether at an individual level or enterprise scale, we now know that it’s important for us all to make an effort when it comes to protecting our planet. When we think of effective sustainability measures, we likely think of practices like recycling, reducing plastic consumption, and minimizing food waste.

One potentially overlooked area for sustainability improvements is the world of technology -- which, as we know, continues to expand and advance at a breathtaking rate. In the United States alone, data centers are responsible for 0.3 percent of our planet’s carbon dioxide emissions, a bigger carbon footprint than some countries. While there do exist programs for responsible recycling of technology materials like old laptops and dead batteries, there are still far too many of these items taking up valuable space in landfills.

Technology leaders, some of whom wield great influence in global discussions of sustainability, can and should do more to set an example of what responsible technology can look like in the modern era. But with such a complicated industry and so many options for sustainability, some leaders may be unsure of where to start and how to budget for such an undertaking.

When it comes to “green IT” practices, leaders might consider starting with cloud migration, AI-powered facility management, and low/no-code.

Migrating to the cloud

One way businesses can operate more sustainably -- and which they may have been considering anyway -- is migrating to the cloud.

On-premises servers require a great deal of overhead expense, from climate control to electricity usage to video monitoring. Cloud servers, on the other hand, benefit from economies of scale. Large data centers that are wholly dedicated to cloud storage can operate more efficiently than an individual business. Plus, many cloud data centers are powered by renewable energy.

Beyond the perks of cloud data centers are benefits that come from cloud computing in general. One of the chief benefits of cloud services is real-time scalability. Businesses can flex their server usage up or down depending on real-time needs. This dynamic scaling means not only that businesses only pay for exactly what they need, but also that their energy and data usage is as lean and efficient as possible.

Not only is migrating to the cloud a boon for business efficiency, but it’s good for the planet as well. Between the economies of scale of cloud data centers and the real-time flexibility inherent to cloud computing, migrating from on-prem servers is a great way for businesses to start operating more sustainably.

AI-powered facility management

Another green IT practice businesses can adopt is letting AI manage their facilities to be more energy efficient. Overhead costs can be notoriously expensive for any business, and National Grid has estimated that HVAC (heating, ventilation, air, cooling) can make up a whopping 19 percent of an organization’s expenditures. Business leaders can reduce their energy spending by ensuring they only use what they actually need.

AI-powered facility management tools use smart technology and motion sensors to determine which areas of a building are presently occupied. Based on the time of year, historical usage, and real-time foot traffic, AI can, for instance, turn the heat down in a given area of the building. Motion-sensing lights will only turn on when they’re needed.

AI can also use predictive maintenance techniques to alert facility managers of any leaks or faults as soon as they arise, preempting the need for system shutdowns or costly repairs.

Not only is facility management a very difficult and complex undertaking, but it can be expensive and wasteful as well. By leveraging AI-enabled tools, businesses can optimize their energy usage and make their facilities more environmentally sustainable.

Low- and no-code

Embracing low- and no-code software development is another way businesses can improve their sustainability. The driving principle behind low/no-code is to make applications nimbler and easier to create and maintain. When this is the case, development teams don’t need to use as many resources to build a given application.

Serverless architectures, which go hand-in-hand with low/no-code, are also relatively energy-efficient and easy to scale. These event-based architectures only perform actions when triggered in real time, making them a simpler, cleaner option for technology teams.

The trend of citizen development has catalyzed a push to make software development more efficient, neat, and simple. Not only does this evolution make it easier for less technical professionals to get their feet wet in coding, but it also helps businesses operate more efficiently and with smaller carbon footprints.

Green IT is the way forward

With so many tools and technologies at their disposal, organizations have more options than ever before when it comes to sustainability. It’s understandable that some leaders may feel daunted, with so many avenues for change and with so much urgency to the calls for global sustainability.

Those looking to start with more incremental improvements might consider cloud migration, AI-powered facility management, and low- and no-code environments. These endeavors are not only good for the planet, but are also inherently beneficial for businesses themselves as they deliver impressive optimizations and efficiencies.

By embracing all that advanced technology has to offer, leaders can ensure they set a good example of what sustainable business can look like.

Image Credit: Tatjana Pilate/Dreamstime.com

Paneesh Rao is Chief Sustainability Officer, LTIMindtree.