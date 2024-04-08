EndeavourOS ARM discontinued: A huge loss for the Linux community

I’m sorry to share some very sad news today. According to a new official blog post, EndeavourOS ARM has been discontinued. This loss is not just tragic because of its negative impact on the ARM Linux community but also for what it represents in the broader open-source ecosystem.

EndeavourOS, a popular Linux distribution, expanded its reach to ARM devices in 2019, thanks to the efforts of a community member known as “Pudge.” His initial scripts for making EndeavourOS compatible with ARM hardware evolved into an official ARM branch, showcasing the collaborative nature of open-source projects.

Over time, the EndeavourOS ARM project grew, adding support for more devices and even introducing a Calamares install option. However, the journey was not without its challenges. The development landscape for ARM is notoriously tough, with a widening gap between ARM and x86_64 architectures. This gap eventually led to frustration for Pudge, especially as he found himself increasingly isolated in his efforts.

The decision to discontinue EndeavourOS ARM was a result of these challenges, coupled with Pudge’s shift away from ARM hardware. This move underscores the difficulties faced by open-source projects in maintaining momentum, especially when tackling niche areas like ARM Linux distributions.

The discontinuation of EndeavourOS ARM is a loss for the ARM Linux community. It highlights the fragility of open-source projects and the need for sustained community support. However, it also serves as a reminder of the potential that lies in collaborative efforts. The EndeavourOS team has left the door open for anyone willing to continue the project, offering a glimmer of hope for the future.

While the end of EndeavourOS ARM is unfortunate, it also presents an opportunity for reflection and renewal within the open-source community. It’s a call to action for those who believe in the potential of ARM-based Linux distributions and a reminder of the importance of collaboration and support in keeping such projects alive.