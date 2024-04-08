EndeavourOS ARM discontinued: A huge loss for the Linux community

3 Comments

I’m sorry to share some very sad news today. According to a new official blog post, EndeavourOS ARM has been discontinued. This loss is not just tragic because of its negative impact on the ARM Linux community but also for what it represents in the broader open-source ecosystem.

EndeavourOS, a popular Linux distribution, expanded its reach to ARM devices in 2019, thanks to the efforts of a community member known as “Pudge.” His initial scripts for making EndeavourOS compatible with ARM hardware evolved into an official ARM branch, showcasing the collaborative nature of open-source projects.

Over time, the EndeavourOS ARM project grew, adding support for more devices and even introducing a Calamares install option. However, the journey was not without its challenges. The development landscape for ARM is notoriously tough, with a widening gap between ARM and x86_64 architectures. This gap eventually led to frustration for Pudge, especially as he found himself increasingly isolated in his efforts.

The decision to discontinue EndeavourOS ARM was a result of these challenges, coupled with Pudge’s shift away from ARM hardware. This move underscores the difficulties faced by open-source projects in maintaining momentum, especially when tackling niche areas like ARM Linux distributions.

The discontinuation of EndeavourOS ARM is a loss for the ARM Linux community. It highlights the fragility of open-source projects and the need for sustained community support. However, it also serves as a reminder of the potential that lies in collaborative efforts. The EndeavourOS team has left the door open for anyone willing to continue the project, offering a glimmer of hope for the future.

While the end of EndeavourOS ARM is unfortunate, it also presents an opportunity for reflection and renewal within the open-source community. It’s a call to action for those who believe in the potential of ARM-based Linux distributions and a reminder of the importance of collaboration and support in keeping such projects alive.

3 Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

EndeavourOS ARM discontinued: A huge loss for the Linux community

Gen AI's pitfalls and why the business impact remains stagnant

Samsung introduces faster EVO Select and EVO Plus microSD cards with up to 1TB capacity

Spotify launches AI Playlist feature

Innovation and security: The challenges of Generative AI for enterprises

Navigating growth: How distributors empower MSPs in today's business landscape

Is your zero trust program at risk of failure? [Q&A]

Most Commented Stories

Say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11 and hello to Nitrux Linux 3.4.0 'pl'

60 Comments

Microsoft Office 2024 will be available without subscription

50 Comments

Windows 12 'first look' will make you want the future OS right now

29 Comments

Outrageous: Microsoft to charge $61 for Windows 10 updates -- consider switching to Linux!

16 Comments

Easter giveaway! Get a licensed copy of 'VideoProc Converter for Windows/Mac' (worth $78.90) for FREE

10 Comments

Install the KB5035942 update for Windows 11 to gain all of the Moment 5 features right now

8 Comments

70 percent think misinformation could impact elections

7 Comments

Microsoft finally listens to feedback and improves taskbar Widgets and Explorer in Windows 11

6 Comments

© 1998-2024 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.