New Malwarebytes tool lets you see where your data is exposed

With so many data breaches having taken place it's almost inevitable that at least some of your personal information has been exposed online. But finding out exactly what can be tricky.

Malwarebytes is launching a new web portal that gives individuals deep visibility into their exposed personal information, so anyone can easily see where and when a breach compromised their data, types of data exposed, and specific personal data for sale on the dark web.

The Malwarebytes Digital Footprint Portal also includes clear, actionable recommendations to reduce the resulting risks of identity theft, financial harm or reputation damage.

"At Malwarebytes, we believe everyone has the right to a secure digital life, no matter their budget, which is why our malware removal tool was free when it launched and remains free today. Our free ad blocker, Browser Guard, is also used by more than 13 million people to block scams and malware and protect their privacy," says Marcin Kleczynski, founder and CEO of Malwarebytes. "Today, I am proud to add to our legacy of empowering individuals regardless of their wallet by releasing a new, free product that educates and prepares people from the risk of compromised personal data leading to identity and financial theft."

The portal scans a wide range of sources -- including the dark web, chat rooms, social media, underground forums, databases, and more -- to identify any exposed data related to an individual's email address or associated accounts. After the scan is complete, users receive a personalized report summarizing their exposed information and providing recommendations for protection.

During trials of the portal Malwarebytes found that 60 percent of those who conducted a scan discovered plain-text passwords previously exposed. Half of users found their full name exposed (as associated with their email address). 41 percent found their date of birth exposed, while 26 percent had a phone number exposed. Nine percent of users found their email address associated with a botnet.

The Digital Footprint Portal is free and you can try it out for yourself here.

Image credit: Malwarebytes