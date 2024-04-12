Ubuntu Linux 24.04 LTS Beta released

Ubuntu enthusiasts and the Linux community at large have a reason to be excited, as Canonical announces the Beta release of Ubuntu 24.04 LTS. Codenamed "Noble Numbat," this release continues Ubuntu's legacy of blending cutting-edge open source technologies into a user-friendly, high-quality distribution.

This latest iteration includes a broad spectrum of Ubuntu products, ranging from the Desktop, Server, and Cloud platforms to various community-driven flavors like Kubuntu, Lubuntu, and Ubuntu Budgie, among others. Aimed at delivering a snapshot of the robust features expected in the final release scheduled for April 25, 2024, the Beta images promise stability and minimal critical bugs.

Key updates in this Beta version involve the integration of the latest 6.8 Linux kernel among other core packages, enhancing performance and security. Ubuntu 24.04 LTS also simplifies its upgrade process for users transitioning from Ubuntu 23.10 or 22.04 LTS, with detailed instructions available at Ubuntu's community help page.

For those eager to test this Beta, the images are accessible for various architectures. Desktop and Server images for amd64 can be downloaded from Ubuntu's primary release site, while specialized flavors for education, multimedia, and different desktop environments are available through their respective links. Additionally, Cloud Images have been updated, with daily images from this point forward considered part of the Beta phase.

The full release notes, available here, offer an in-depth look at all the enhancements and known issues, guiding users through the Beta experience. Those interested in contributing can participate in various community roles or report bugs through the established channels, helping refine this and future Ubuntu releases.