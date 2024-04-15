Samsung launches DU9000 98-inch Crystal UHD TV

Samsung has introduced a new giant television to its lineup with the launch of the 98” Crystal 4K TV (DU9000), now available here for $3,999.99. This model joins Samsung’s existing range of 98-inch models, which includes the Neo QLED 8K, Neo QLED 4K, and QLED 4K options, catering to a growing consumer demand for larger screen sizes.

James Fishler, Senior Vice President of Home Entertainment at Samsung Electronics America, noted the shift in consumer preferences, stating, “Just a few years ago, 65” TVs were considered ‘big.’ Today, people want even bigger screens.” He revealed that sales of 98-inch TVs have surged nearly 15-fold over the past year, underscoring a significant trend toward super-sized home entertainment options.

The DU9000 model promises an enhanced viewing experience with its Supersize Picture Enhancer, which sharpens images and reduces noise, ensuring clarity even on such a large screen. The TV also features 4K upscaling, PurColor, and HDR technology, enhancing the range of colors and improving the quality of content to near 4K levels.

Gamers will find the new TV particularly appealing, thanks to its Motion Xcelerator technology and a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, making for smoother gameplay. The built-in Game Bar allows gamers to adjust screen ratios and access features like AI Auto Game Mode and Virtual Aim Point directly.

With a recommended viewing distance of six to 12 feet, these 98-inch models are ideal for medium-to-large spaces, ensuring that Samsung’s latest offerings are not just technologically advanced but also adaptable to modern living environments.