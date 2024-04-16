KeyBudz launches HyperFoam ear tips for Apple AirPods Pro

KeyBudz, a maker of accessories for AirPods, has just improved the auditory experience of Apple’s Pro earbuds with its latest release—the HyperFoam ear tips. These ear tips are not just another accessory; they promise unparalleled comfort and acoustic performance.

The standout feature of the HyperFoam ear tips is the exclusive ComfortCore technology. This patented feature integrates a flexible sound bore made from German Kraiburg ThermoPlastic Elastomer (TPE), which molds to the unique contours of each user’s ear. This adaptability ensures a custom fit that not only enhances the overall listening experience but also maintains an optimal acoustic seal, allowing users to enjoy their music without external interruptions.

What sets the HyperFoam apart is its heat adaptive memory foam, which conforms to the shape of the ear canal. This responsiveness to body heat offers a pillowy soft fit that prevents ear fatigue during prolonged use—a common complaint among earbud users. Additionally, the ear tips are designed with a nanocoating that improves comfort and ensures a secure fit, making them an excellent upgrade over standard silicone tips.

The HyperFoam ear tips also boast a proprietary BASF formulation that enables users to enjoy extended listening sessions. This formulation delivers crisp, clear highs and deep, rich lows, ensuring that music lovers can experience every note in crystal clarity.

Compatible with both generations of the AirPods Pro, the HyperFoam ear tips are available in three sizes—small, medium, and large—to cater to a wide range of ear shapes and sizes. Priced at $29.95, these ear tips are now available for purchase from Amazon here.

