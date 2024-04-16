KLEVV unveils CRAS C925 Gen4 M.2 SSD for PC and PlayStation 5

KLEVV has announced its latest product, the CRAS C925 Gen4 M.2 solid state drive. This SSD is engineered with the PCI Express Gen4 x4 interface and NVMe 1.4 protocol, ensuring peak performance with sequential read speeds reaching up to 7400 MB/s. This level of speed significantly reduces load times, enhancing productivity and gaming experiences alike. The SSD also achieves up to 700K IOPS for 4K random read and 1000K IOPS for write.

To maintain optimal performance, KLEVV includes an optional aluminum heatsink with the CRAS C925, which can reduce temperatures by up to 12 percent. Its single-sided NAND IC design makes it compatible with a variety of compact devices such as laptops, mini-PCs, and gaming consoles like the PS5, ensuring users do not have to compromise on performance or space.

The CRAS C925 is available in 500GB, 1TB, and 2TB versions, all equipped with high-quality 3D NAND Flash. This technology, combined with advanced SLC caching and HMB (Host Memory Buffer) technology, provides enhanced endurance and consistent performance, making it a reliable solution for extensive storage requirements.

Data security is very important nowadays, and the CRAS C925 addresses this with AES 256-bit hardware-based encryption and comprehensive end-to-end data path protection. This SSD is equipped with SRAM error handling and a sophisticated LDPC ECC engine, which ensures data integrity and reliability.

KLEVV is making system upgrades and data transfer easy by including a complimentary download of Acronis True Image HD 2018 with each CRAS C925 SSD. This software provides advanced backup and universal restore options, facilitating a smooth transition to new systems without risking data loss.

Set for release in May from Amazon here, the CRAS C925 M.2 SSD will be available in various capacities, each backed by a 5-year limited warranty.

