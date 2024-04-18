Low-code tools boost developer productivity

Over 90 percent of respondents to a new survey say that low-code tools have boosted developer productivity in their organizations. 43.5 percent of developers are saving up to 50 percent of their time when they use low-code tools on a project.

The 2024 Reveal Biggest Software Development Challenges survey, finds that 28.2 percent of software developers' time is dedicated to coding, compared with 43.4 percent of their time the previous year.

Currently, two-thirds (71.8 percent) of developers are using low-code/no-code tools and more than half (56.4 percent) anticipate greater reliance on these tools in 2024. 28 percent aim to adopt low-code/no-code tools within the year and 26.7 percent seek software suitable for citizen developers.

"Low-code software has real value in democratizing software development to include non-developers," says Jason Beres, senior VP of developer tools at Infragistics, and creator of App Builder software. "It puts users in control of application development and empowers teams to develop and modify applications using intuitive tools without coding expertise. The global shortage of skilled software developers drove the implementation of low-code software for non-programmers and has resulted in improved efficiency."

Low-code tools make it easier to create apps without a designer or design team. Nearly half of respondents to the latest survey (47.2 percent) work with a designer in 2024 compared to 88.8 percent who worked with a designer in 2023.

"Strained technology budgets, a shortage of developers and the pressure to work efficiently and deliver better services have fueled the low-code boom," adds Beres. "Companies are realizing that if they streamline their low-code stack, they can achieve cost reductions, enhance business resilience, and better adapt to a rapidly changing competitive landscape."

The full report is available from the App Builder site.

Image credit: SWKStock / Shutterstock

