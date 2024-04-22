Email still the most popular phishing technique even on mobile

Most incidents of phishing or spoofing on smartphones still happen via email, according to MEF's (Mobile Ecosystem Forum) 9th Annual Trust Study.

The report shows 52 percent of users reporting personal experience of data harm via this channel. Surprisingly, 39 percent of those users still took no preventative measures to protect their online data.

SMS and voice are the joint second most reported channels for phishing and spoofing attempts for 39 percent of users, followed by WhatsApp (30 percent). However, more users are taking protective action against breaches on these channels -- perhaps highlighting the acceptance of email as a 'dirty' channel.

The report also shows trust is weak for almost half of mobile users. The Global Trust Index, a construct based on user perception, currently stands at 54 percent. The strongest component of the index is awareness of how personal data may be used, with several indicators suggesting there may be an increasing understanding of risk among mobile users.

"Nothing is clearer than the words and actions of mobile users," says Dario Betti, CEO of MEF. "Trust in data sharing is weak. Yet, there are surprising elements in that many users are finding that their perception of an immediate threat is much reduced. There is a form of decay in the system that is not easy to view from a distance -- data abstinence. The quantity and quality of information that is shared in the system is deteriorating. The study shows that 67 percent of users globally, avoid sharing their personal data, and only 12 percent of users say that they do not worry about control of their data."

You can find out more about the study on the MEF site.

Image credit: Rawpixel/depositphotos.com