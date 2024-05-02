Proton 9.0 launches: A major boost for Linux gamers

Today, the Linux gaming world gets a huge boost with the release of Proton 9.0. If you are not familiar, Proton is an open-source tool that lets you to play some Windows games on Linux.

This latest version introduces extensive compatibility improvements, enhancing the gaming experience for a wide array of titles previously only playable on Proton Experimental. Among these games are popular titles such as "Dinogen Online," "Photography Simulator Demo," and "The Finals." Proton 9.0 also breathes new life into classics like "Command & Conquer: Red Alert 2 and Yuri’s Revenge" and "Lord of the Rings: Gollum."

One of the key technical upgrades in Proton 9.0 is the optimization for high core count CPUs. Games like "Far Cry 2" and "The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings Enhanced Edition" have seen improvements in performance due to a newly implemented limit on the number of cores these games can see, which stabilizes their operations on more powerful systems.

Additionally, Proton 9.0 has enabled NVAPI by default for most games, which is expected to enhance graphics and performance on NVIDIA hardware. This release also marks significant strides in user input handling, such as ignoring system mouse acceleration in games using the raw input API, thus offering more precise control.

Noteworthy fixes include the elimination of a security certificate warning in "Brawhalla," resolution of audio issues in several games including "BOOMEROAD" and "DORONKO WANKO," and improved video playback in titles like "BIOMUTANT" and "Sea of Thieves." Proton 9.0 also addresses specific crash issues across a variety of games, such as during the epilogue of "Disaster Report 4: Summer Memories" and in "Microsoft Flight Simulator" when live weather is activated.

Proton's commitment to enhancing Linux gaming is further exemplified by its technical underpinnings in this release, which is rebased on top of the upstream Wine 9.0. Updates to dxvk and vkd3d-proton ensure better DirectX emulation, and the introduction of support for Steamworks SDK 1.59 promises a smoother integration with Steam's features.

This update is not just a win for compatibility but also for convenience and system efficiency, with improved file distribution methods to save disk space and enhancements to input device support, particularly for devices with 8+ axes.

With Proton 9.0, Valve continues to push the envelope on what's possible for gaming on Linux, ensuring that more gamers can enjoy a broader range of titles without leaving their preferred operating system.