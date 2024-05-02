Proton 9.0 launches: A major boost for Linux gamers

No Comments

Today, the Linux gaming world gets a huge boost with the release of Proton 9.0. If you are not familiar, Proton is an open-source tool that lets you to play some Windows games on Linux.

This latest version introduces extensive compatibility improvements, enhancing the gaming experience for a wide array of titles previously only playable on Proton Experimental. Among these games are popular titles such as "Dinogen Online," "Photography Simulator Demo," and "The Finals." Proton 9.0 also breathes new life into classics like "Command & Conquer: Red Alert 2 and Yuri’s Revenge" and "Lord of the Rings: Gollum."

One of the key technical upgrades in Proton 9.0 is the optimization for high core count CPUs. Games like "Far Cry 2" and "The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings Enhanced Edition" have seen improvements in performance due to a newly implemented limit on the number of cores these games can see, which stabilizes their operations on more powerful systems.

Additionally, Proton 9.0 has enabled NVAPI by default for most games, which is expected to enhance graphics and performance on NVIDIA hardware. This release also marks significant strides in user input handling, such as ignoring system mouse acceleration in games using the raw input API, thus offering more precise control.

Noteworthy fixes include the elimination of a security certificate warning in "Brawhalla," resolution of audio issues in several games including "BOOMEROAD" and "DORONKO WANKO," and improved video playback in titles like "BIOMUTANT" and "Sea of Thieves." Proton 9.0 also addresses specific crash issues across a variety of games, such as during the epilogue of "Disaster Report 4: Summer Memories" and in "Microsoft Flight Simulator" when live weather is activated.

Proton's commitment to enhancing Linux gaming is further exemplified by its technical underpinnings in this release, which is rebased on top of the upstream Wine 9.0. Updates to dxvk and vkd3d-proton ensure better DirectX emulation, and the introduction of support for Steamworks SDK 1.59 promises a smoother integration with Steam's features.

This update is not just a win for compatibility but also for convenience and system efficiency, with improved file distribution methods to save disk space and enhancements to input device support, particularly for devices with 8+ axes.

With Proton 9.0, Valve continues to push the envelope on what's possible for gaming on Linux, ensuring that more gamers can enjoy a broader range of titles without leaving their preferred operating system.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Proton 9.0 launches: A major boost for Linux gamers

Get 'Linux Cookbook, 2nd edition' (worth $56.99) for FREE

AI drives increase in modernization spend

Internal communication gaps leave enterprises vulnerable to attack

Combating small ransomware attacks  

Get 'Machine Learning Infrastructure and Best Practices for Software Engineers' (worth $35.99) for FREE

Google underlines its commitment to passkeys with new updates

Most Commented Stories

Say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11 and hello to Nitrux Linux 3.4.1

67 Comments

The stunning Windows 13 -- yes, 13! -- is the Microsoft operating system we want

23 Comments

Microsoft 'improves' Windows 11 by bringing ads to the Start menu in the US

21 Comments

Windows 11 slammed for its 'comically bad' performance even on high-end hardware

18 Comments

Outrageous: Microsoft to charge $61 for Windows 10 updates -- consider switching to Linux!

18 Comments

Microsoft is up to its old tricks yet again -- Windows 10 users harassed with full-screen Windows 11 upgrade warnings

18 Comments

Microsoft releases preview version of Office 2024 for Windows and macOS -- download it now!

17 Comments

EndeavourOS ARM discontinued: A huge loss for the Linux community

9 Comments

© 1998-2024 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.