Microsoft eases its foot off the accelerator for Copilot development in Windows 11

The world has gone crazy for AI, and Microsoft has jumped feet-first into the technology. Copilot is just one of the company’s tools in this field, but not everyone is completely in love with this digital assistant.

For anyone who is of the opinion that things are moving too fast when it comes to Copilot, there is some good news. With the release of the latest beta build of Windows 11, Microsoft says that it is slowing down the rollout of new Copilot experiences.

In the release notes for Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22635.3570 which has just been pushed out to the Beta channel, Microsoft made an important -- if somewhat buried -- announcement. Deep within the documentation accompanying the build release, the company says:

Over the last few months, we've been trying out different experiences for Copilot in Windows (Preview) with Windows Insiders across the Canary, Dev, and Beta Channels. Some of these experiences include the ability for Copilot in Windows to act like a normal application window and the taskbar icon animating to indicate that Copilot can help when you copy text or images. We have decided to pause the rollouts of these experiences to further refine them based on user feedback. Copilot in Windows will continue to work as expected while we continue to evolve new ideas with Windows Insiders.

The precise reasoning behind this decision is not clear. It could be that Microsoft has noticed a bit of a backlash against it focusing so much time and attention on Copilot and has decided to slow things down a bit. It could also be that the price of Copilot development is increasing and the company is simply looking to rein in costs.

Image credit: MamunSheikh / depositphotos