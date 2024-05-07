Get 'Artificial Intelligence For Dummies, 2nd Edition' (worth $22) for FREE

Every time you use a smart device or some sort of slick technology -- be it a smartwatch, smart speaker, security alarm, or even customer service chat box -- you’re engaging with artificial intelligence (AI). If you’re curious about how AI is developed -- or question whether AI is real -- Artificial Intelligence For Dummies holds the answers you’re looking for.

Starting with a basic definition of AI and explanations of data use, algorithms, special hardware, and more, this reference simplifies this complex topic for anyone who wants to understand what operates the devices we can’t live without.

This book will help you:

Separate the reality of artificial intelligence from the hype

Know what artificial intelligence can accomplish and what its limits are

Understand how AI speeds up data gathering and analysis to help you make informed decisions more quickly

See how AI is being used in hardware applications like drones, robots, and vehicles

Know where AI could be used in space, medicine, and communication fields sooner than you think

Almost 80 percent of the devices you interact with every day depend on some sort of AI. And although you don’t need to understand AI to operate your smart speaker or interact with a bot, you’ll feel a little smarter -- dare we say more intelligent -- when you know what’s going on behind the scenes.

So don’t wait. Pick up this popular guide to unlock the secrets of AI today!

