Ubuntu Linux 24.10 Oracular Oriole daily builds now available

Exciting news for Linux enthusiasts: Ubuntu Linux 24.10, codenamed "Oracular Oriole," has officially released its daily images for public testing. This release is designed for developers and testers who are eager to get a first look and provide feedback on the upcoming features of this new Ubuntu release.

As of today, the latest build, dated May 9, 2024, is available for download. This continuous development cycle is a crucial part of Ubuntu’s development philosophy, providing a transparent process that allows both developers and users to participate in refining and enhancing the system before its official release.

Canonical’s decision to release daily builds invites the community to test and report any bugs or issues, which is vital for the stabilization phase of Oracular Oriole. Contributors can access these builds by visiting the Ubuntu daily build page at the following link: Download Ubuntu 24.10 Daily Build.