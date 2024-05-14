OpenAI launches a ChatGPT app for macOS; Windows users will have to wait

In a bid to make its AI chatbot more accessible, OpenAI has announced a new desktop ChatGPT app. There are already third-party desktop apps, but now there is an official option too.

It joins the existing mobile apps that are available for iOS and Android and, unusually, it is macOS users who get their hands on the desktop app before Windows users.

The ChatGPT desktop app for macOS is available to free and paid users of the chatbot, and the launch coincides with the availability of the new GPT-4o model. Taking advantage of GPT-4o's improved text, voice and vision capabilities, OpenAI says that Voice Mode has been enabled from day one to allow for voice conversations with ChatGPT.

Announcing the availability of the ChatGPT desktop app for macOS, the company says: "For both free and paid users, we're also launching a new ChatGPT desktop app for macOS that is designed to integrate seamlessly into anything you're doing on your computer. With a simple keyboard shortcut (Option + Space), you can instantly ask ChatGPT a question. You can also take and discuss screenshots directly in the app".

OpenAI goes on to add:

You can now have voice conversations with ChatGPT directly from your computer, starting with Voice Mode that has been available in ChatGPT at launch, with GPT-4o's new audio and video capabilities coming in the future. Whether you want to brainstorm a new idea for your company, prepare for an interview or have a topic you’d like to discuss, tap the headphone icon in the bottom right corner of the desktop app to start a voice conversation.

Plus users get first access to the app, with other macOS-based users benefiting from a wider rollout in the coming weeks. Looking ahead, OpenAI says that "we also plan to launch a Windows version later this year".