SOUNDPEATS unleashes sweet deals on headphones for Memorial Day

Are you in the market for new audio gear without breaking the bank? SOUNDPEATS has you covered this Memorial Day with some incredible deals on its lineup of headphones and earbuds.

From now until May 31, shoppers can snag significant discounts on four of SOUNDPEATS' popular models, making it the perfect time to upgrade your listening experience.

RunFree Open-Ear Headphones – A Runner's Dream

First up are the RunFree Open-Ear Headphones, usually priced at $39.99 but now available for just $27.99 with a combination of a 10% page coupon and an additional 20% off using the promo code "20RUNFREE." These headphones are ideal for athletes, featuring air conduction technology and an ergonomic design tailored for long runs and rigorous workouts.

GoFree2 Open-Ear Headphones – Crystal Clear Audio

Next, the GoFree2 Open-Ear Headphones are on sale. Regularly $74.99, these can be yours for $43.74 with the same discount setup. They offer a crisp and clear sound, perfect for those who want a richer, safer listening experience during their daily activities.

Space Over-Ear Headphones – Comfort Meets Longevity

For those who prefer traditional over-ear headphones, the Space model is available for just $41.99, down from $79.99. Apply a 10% page coupon and use the code "20SPACEALL" to enjoy 20% off. These headphones are designed for comfort and extended playtime, ensuring you can enjoy uninterrupted music all day long.

Air4 Pro Earbuds – Compact, Rich Sound

Finally, the Air4 Pro Earbuds are reduced from $79.99 to $51.34 with a 15% page coupon plus the 20% discount using "20AIR4PRO." These compact earbuds are designed to deliver a powerful audio experience, making them an excellent choice for music lovers on the move.

