SOUNDPEATS unleashes sweet deals on headphones for Memorial Day

No Comments

Are you in the market for new audio gear without breaking the bank? SOUNDPEATS has you covered this Memorial Day with some incredible deals on its lineup of headphones and earbuds.

From now until May 31, shoppers can snag significant discounts on four of SOUNDPEATS' popular models, making it the perfect time to upgrade your listening experience.

RunFree Open-Ear Headphones – A Runner's Dream
First up are the RunFree Open-Ear Headphones, usually priced at $39.99 but now available for just $27.99 with a combination of a 10% page coupon and an additional 20% off using the promo code "20RUNFREE." These headphones are ideal for athletes, featuring air conduction technology and an ergonomic design tailored for long runs and rigorous workouts.

GoFree2 Open-Ear Headphones – Crystal Clear Audio
Next, the GoFree2 Open-Ear Headphones are on sale. Regularly $74.99, these can be yours for $43.74 with the same discount setup. They offer a crisp and clear sound, perfect for those who want a richer, safer listening experience during their daily activities.

Space Over-Ear Headphones – Comfort Meets Longevity
For those who prefer traditional over-ear headphones, the Space model is available for just $41.99, down from $79.99. Apply a 10% page coupon and use the code "20SPACEALL" to enjoy 20% off. These headphones are designed for comfort and extended playtime, ensuring you can enjoy uninterrupted music all day long.

Air4 Pro Earbuds – Compact, Rich Sound
Finally, the Air4 Pro Earbuds are reduced from $79.99 to $51.34 with a 15% page coupon plus the 20% discount using "20AIR4PRO." These compact earbuds are designed to deliver a powerful audio experience, making them an excellent choice for music lovers on the move.

Please note: Some of the above links may be affiliate links, meaning we, or our writers, may receive payment if you purchase one of these items (or other items) after clicking on them.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

SOUNDPEATS unleashes sweet deals on headphones for Memorial Day

A practical solution to the AI challenge: Why it matters that the AI Safety Institute has embraced open source

The key technologies fueling chatbot evolution

The importance of people, process and expertise for cyber resilience in the AI age

SteelSeries launches Arctis Nova 5 series gaming headsets and companion app

Manjaro 24.0 Wynsdey packs a punch for Microsoft Windows 11 users switching to Linux

Apps under attack as cybercriminals target changing use patterns

Most Commented Stories

Say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11 and hello to Nitrux Linux 3.4.1

81 Comments

Linux fan develops a fricking amazing tool to remove all ads from Windows 11

27 Comments

The stunning Windows 13 -- yes, 13! -- is the Microsoft operating system we want

25 Comments

Switch to Linux Lite 7.0 from Windows 11

20 Comments

Microsoft releases preview version of Office 2024 for Windows and macOS -- download it now!

17 Comments

Windows 11 is losing market share to Windows 10

9 Comments

Cheeseheads rejoice: Joe Biden and Microsoft melt $3.3 Billion into Wisconsin's AI future!

8 Comments

Microsoft issues reminder about end of support for Office 2016 and Office 2019

7 Comments

© 1998-2024 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.