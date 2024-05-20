Acer unveils Swift 14 AI Windows 11 Copilot+ PC powered by Snapdragon

No Comments

Acer has launched its first Copilot+ PC, the Swift 14 AI laptop, marking a new era of AI-enhanced computing. Encased in a thin-and-light aluminum chassis, the Swift 14 AI features optimized AI capabilities for productivity and mobility.

The laptop is powered by Snapdragon X Series platforms, featuring an integrated NPU capable of 45 Trillions of Operations Per Second (TOPS). This supercharges the Swift 14 AI to deliver a significant leap in performance, all-day battery life, and advanced AI experiences. Running on Windows 11, the Swift 14 AI supports next-generation AI features including Recall, Cocreator, Live Captions, new Windows Studio Effects, and Auto Super Resolution.

Jerry Kao, COO of Acer, highlighted the importance of AI in their product lineup: “The Swift 14 AI is the first among many Acer Copilot+ PCs to come. These next-generation AI PCs see significant leaps in AI processing power enabled by Snapdragon X Elite and Snapdragon X Plus, unlocking brand new experiences that we know users will love.”

Mark Linton, VP Device Partner Sales at Microsoft, added: “It’s exciting to collaborate with Acer to bring AI technology to their Windows PC range of devices. Our collaboration has been crucial in delivering productive and secure PCs that cater to a broad spectrum of customers while balancing style, performance, and affordability.”

Kedar Kondap, Senior Vice President & General Manager of Compute & Gaming at Qualcomm, remarked: “The Swift 14 AI is a remarkable device that demonstrates the power, performance, and intelligence capabilities of the Snapdragon X Elite platform. Powered by the world’s fastest NPU for laptops, the Swift 14 AI delivers groundbreaking AI, enhanced productivity, and creativity, making it a game-changer in the world of AI-enabled laptops.”

The Snapdragon X Series processors, designed specifically for AI, are among the most powerful and efficient processors for Windows devices. The Acer Swift 14 AI, powered by Snapdragon X Elite, boasts 12 high-performance CPU cores on a 4nm process node, an integrated Qualcomm Adreno GPU of 3.8 TFLOPS, and a Qualcomm Hexagon NPU capable of 45 TOPS. It also includes up to 32GB LPDDR5X-8533 memory and up to 1TB NVMe PCIe Gen 4 SSD.

The Swift 14 AI offers a range of AI features. Recall helps users find anything on their PC by describing clues they remember, with an explorable timeline for easy navigation. Live Captions with live translations provide automatic speech captions and real-time translations from 44 languages into English. Cocreator allows users to generate AI images and texts with visual or written prompts. Auto Super Resolution upscales game graphics resolution and frame refresh rates in real-time, while Windows Studio Effects enhance video call lighting and noise cancellation.

The Swift 14 AI sports a modern design with a unique AI icon on the cover and an Activity Indicator on the touchpad. It features a 14.5-inch WQXGA IPS display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 100 percent sRGB color gamut. The laptop is available with edge-to-edge touchscreen options and TÜV Rheinland Eyesafe Certification 2.0 to minimize harmful blue light effects. It also includes a 180-degree hinge, a 1440p QHD IR webcam with a triple microphone array, and AI-boosted conferencing tools through Acer PurifiedView 2.0 and Acer PurifiedVoice 2.0.

For security and sustainability, the Swift 14 AI includes Windows Hello for biometric login and uses PCR plastic, ships in 100 percent recyclable packaging, and has received the EPEAT Gold certification. It also features Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity, offering speeds of up to 5.8Gbps and low network latency.

The Acer Swift 14 AI will be available in North America in July starting at $1,099, and in EMEA in June starting at EUR 1,499.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Lenovo reveals AI-powered Yoga Slim 7x and ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 Windows 11 Copilot+ PCs with Snapdragon X Elite

Acer unveils Swift 14 AI Windows 11 Copilot+ PC powered by Snapdragon

"The most significant change to the Windows platform in decades"-- Microsoft announces Copilot+ PCs

UK financial sector under constant cyberattack

Deepfakes are now the second most common security incident

MX Linux 23.3 Libretto: Why you should switch from Microsoft Windows 11

Why new compliance rules are changing the game for CISOs [Q&A]

Most Commented Stories

Say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11 and hello to Nitrux Linux 3.4.1

81 Comments

Linux fan develops a fricking amazing tool to remove all ads from Windows 11

27 Comments

Switch to Linux Lite 7.0 from Windows 11

21 Comments

Windows 11 is losing market share to Windows 10

9 Comments

Cheeseheads rejoice: Joe Biden and Microsoft melt $3.3 Billion into Wisconsin's AI future!

8 Comments

Microsoft makes the Windows 11 Start Menu expandable with Start Menu Companions

7 Comments

Start menu ads are rolling out to all Windows 11 users -- here's how to turn them off

6 Comments

Ditch Microsoft Windows 11 for a fresh start: Switch to SparkyLinux 2024.05

6 Comments

© 1998-2024 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.