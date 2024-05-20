Acer unveils Swift 14 AI Windows 11 Copilot+ PC powered by Snapdragon

Acer has launched its first Copilot+ PC, the Swift 14 AI laptop, marking a new era of AI-enhanced computing. Encased in a thin-and-light aluminum chassis, the Swift 14 AI features optimized AI capabilities for productivity and mobility.

The laptop is powered by Snapdragon X Series platforms, featuring an integrated NPU capable of 45 Trillions of Operations Per Second (TOPS). This supercharges the Swift 14 AI to deliver a significant leap in performance, all-day battery life, and advanced AI experiences. Running on Windows 11, the Swift 14 AI supports next-generation AI features including Recall, Cocreator, Live Captions, new Windows Studio Effects, and Auto Super Resolution.

Jerry Kao, COO of Acer, highlighted the importance of AI in their product lineup: “The Swift 14 AI is the first among many Acer Copilot+ PCs to come. These next-generation AI PCs see significant leaps in AI processing power enabled by Snapdragon X Elite and Snapdragon X Plus, unlocking brand new experiences that we know users will love.”

Mark Linton, VP Device Partner Sales at Microsoft, added: “It’s exciting to collaborate with Acer to bring AI technology to their Windows PC range of devices. Our collaboration has been crucial in delivering productive and secure PCs that cater to a broad spectrum of customers while balancing style, performance, and affordability.”

Kedar Kondap, Senior Vice President & General Manager of Compute & Gaming at Qualcomm, remarked: “The Swift 14 AI is a remarkable device that demonstrates the power, performance, and intelligence capabilities of the Snapdragon X Elite platform. Powered by the world’s fastest NPU for laptops, the Swift 14 AI delivers groundbreaking AI, enhanced productivity, and creativity, making it a game-changer in the world of AI-enabled laptops.”

The Snapdragon X Series processors, designed specifically for AI, are among the most powerful and efficient processors for Windows devices. The Acer Swift 14 AI, powered by Snapdragon X Elite, boasts 12 high-performance CPU cores on a 4nm process node, an integrated Qualcomm Adreno GPU of 3.8 TFLOPS, and a Qualcomm Hexagon NPU capable of 45 TOPS. It also includes up to 32GB LPDDR5X-8533 memory and up to 1TB NVMe PCIe Gen 4 SSD.

The Swift 14 AI offers a range of AI features. Recall helps users find anything on their PC by describing clues they remember, with an explorable timeline for easy navigation. Live Captions with live translations provide automatic speech captions and real-time translations from 44 languages into English. Cocreator allows users to generate AI images and texts with visual or written prompts. Auto Super Resolution upscales game graphics resolution and frame refresh rates in real-time, while Windows Studio Effects enhance video call lighting and noise cancellation.

The Swift 14 AI sports a modern design with a unique AI icon on the cover and an Activity Indicator on the touchpad. It features a 14.5-inch WQXGA IPS display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 100 percent sRGB color gamut. The laptop is available with edge-to-edge touchscreen options and TÜV Rheinland Eyesafe Certification 2.0 to minimize harmful blue light effects. It also includes a 180-degree hinge, a 1440p QHD IR webcam with a triple microphone array, and AI-boosted conferencing tools through Acer PurifiedView 2.0 and Acer PurifiedVoice 2.0.

For security and sustainability, the Swift 14 AI includes Windows Hello for biometric login and uses PCR plastic, ships in 100 percent recyclable packaging, and has received the EPEAT Gold certification. It also features Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity, offering speeds of up to 5.8Gbps and low network latency.

The Acer Swift 14 AI will be available in North America in July starting at $1,099, and in EMEA in June starting at EUR 1,499.