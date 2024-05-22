HMD Vibe Android 14 smartphone launches for just $150

HMD Global has launched its latest budget-friendly smartphone in the USA, the HMD Vibe, priced at an attractive $149.99. This new entrant in the budget segment looks like a great value -- if its lack of 5G isn’t a dealbreaker.

The HMD Vibe sports a sleek design and is available in a stylish Charcoal color. Measuring 6.45 inches in height, 2.96 inches in width, and 0.33 inches in depth, and weighing just 0.41 pounds, the phone is designed to be both comfortable and easy to handle. Its 6.56-inch display offers a 720 x 1612 resolution with a 20:9 aspect ratio, protected by toughened glass to ensure durability.

Photography enthusiasts will appreciate the HMD Vibe's camera setup, which includes a 13MP main rear camera equipped with AI HDR, skin tone optimization, and OZO Audio Surround, accompanied by a 2MP depth sensor for enhanced portrait shots. The 5MP front camera caters to selfie needs, while an LED flash ensures good performance in low-light conditions.

Connectivity options are robust, featuring Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/AGPS, a USB Type-C port, and 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac WiFi. The inclusion of a 3.5mm headphone jack is a nod to traditionalists who prefer wired audio solutions.

Battery life is another highlight, with a non-removable 4000mAh battery that promises up to two days of use. The device supports 10W charging, ensuring users can quickly top up their battery when needed.

Under the hood, the HMD Vibe is powered by a Snapdragon 680 CPU and runs on Android 14, ensuring smooth performance and access to the latest features. It comes with 6GB of RAM, with an additional 4GB of virtual RAM, and offers 128GB of internal storage, expandable via microSD card up to 512GB.

Audio features include two microphones, a single speaker, and an FM radio with wired and wireless dual mode. The phone supports a range of network bands, ensuring compatibility with 2G, 3G, and 4G networks, and includes nano SIM support.

Security is addressed with face unlock capabilities, and the device is built to be durable with a polycarbonate back and frame, toughened glass front, and an IP52 water resistance rating. Sensors onboard include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, barometer, e-compass, gyroscope, and proximity sensor.

The HMD Vibe package includes a charger, USB Type-C cable, safety booklet, SIM pin, and a quick start guide, providing users with everything they need to get started. Buy it here now.

