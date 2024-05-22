Updated Edge for Business adds new security, productivity and AI features

Microsoft has announced a series of updates to Edge for Business aimed at making the browser a more attractive proposition for enterprises.

Launched at Build yesterday, new features include screenshot prevention in order to block data exfiltration, this also applies to Copilot prompts and responses. There's also improved leak protection for sensitive documents.

A new Edge management service allows admins a single view into all Edge instances in the organization to ensure they're up to date, as well as scheduling updates without interrupting workflows. Enterprises can also use the management service to apply their own branding to the browser with customizable name, logo and colors.

There's a one-stop shop for managing AI use too. This allows admins to block selected public AI services and also fine tune control of Copilot -- for example preventing it from accessing page content and enabling and disabling predictive text.

Other features include the ability to translate video content in real time, use Workspaces to organize tabs by project, and auto-group tabs by theme.

You can read more on the Microsoft blog and there's a video highlighting the new features below.

Image Credit: Monticelllo/Dreamstime.com