Updated Edge for Business adds new security, productivity and AI features

1 Comment
Microsoft Edge

Microsoft has announced a series of updates to Edge for Business aimed at making the browser a more attractive proposition for enterprises.

Launched at Build yesterday, new features include screenshot prevention in order to block data exfiltration, this also applies to Copilot prompts and responses. There's also improved leak protection for sensitive documents.

A new Edge management service allows admins a single view into all Edge instances in the organization to ensure they're up to date, as well as scheduling updates without interrupting workflows. Enterprises can also use the management service to apply their own branding to the browser with customizable name, logo and colors.

There's a one-stop shop for managing AI use too. This allows admins to block selected public AI services and also fine tune control of Copilot -- for example preventing it from accessing page content and enabling and disabling predictive text.

Other features include the ability to translate video content in real time, use Workspaces to organize tabs by project, and auto-group tabs by theme.

You can read more on the Microsoft blog and there's a video highlighting the new features below.

Image Credit: Monticelllo/Dreamstime.com

1 Comment
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Unlock your FREE copy of 'The Cybersecurity Manager's Guide' (worth $39.99) -- limited time offer

Bad tech costs workers up to four hours a week

Updated Edge for Business adds new security, productivity and AI features

Microsoft sprinkles some AI magic onto PowerToys v0.81.0 with new Advanced Paste tool

How 'internet fracturing' is challenging enterprise growth [Q&A]

Sonos Ace: The headphones of your dreams are now a reality

How a curious, learning-oriented culture promotes innovation

Most Commented Stories

Say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11 and hello to Nitrux Linux 3.4.1

81 Comments

Linux fan develops a fricking amazing tool to remove all ads from Windows 11

27 Comments

Switch to Linux Lite 7.0 from Windows 11

21 Comments

Windows 11 is losing market share to Windows 10

9 Comments

Cheeseheads rejoice: Joe Biden and Microsoft melt $3.3 Billion into Wisconsin's AI future!

8 Comments

Microsoft makes the Windows 11 Start Menu expandable with Start Menu Companions

7 Comments

MX Linux 23.3 Libretto: Why you should switch from Microsoft Windows 11

6 Comments

Start menu ads are rolling out to all Windows 11 users -- here's how to turn them off

6 Comments

© 1998-2024 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.