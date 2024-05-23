AiDot launches Linkind SL5 Smart Solar Spotlight for your yard or garden

AiDot, known for its smart home technology, has launched the Linkind SL5 Smart Solar Spotlight. This product combines convenience, intelligence, and eco-friendliness in an easy-to-install device, making it a suitable option for any lawn or garden. Users can benefit from its smart features, solar technology, and straightforward installation along with adjustability and access to 16 million colors.

The SL5 is the first smart solar spotlight to offer group control functionality without the need for hubs or wires. Users can link multiple SL5s and control them simultaneously through the AiDot app, where they can manage color, temperature, brightness, and on-off timing. Additionally, the SL5 can synchronize with music, creating dynamic lighting effects for outdoor events.

The SL5 uses advanced solar technology to deliver energy efficiency and extended battery life. Equipped with PET laminated monocrystalline silicon panels and grade A batteries, the SL5 provides consistent illumination throughout the night. Its energy conversion rates are as high as 30%, surpassing the industry standard of 21-24%, allowing the SL5 spotlight to operate for up to 12 hours in its most power-efficient mode.

The SL5's plug-and-play design allows for quick setup, without the need for professional installation. Its 180° vertical and 360° horizontal adjustability ensures optimal positioning for both solar collection and accent lighting, whether mounted on a wall or placed on a ground stake. Hardware is included for both installation options.

The SL5 offers three operating modes to meet various convenience and safety needs. Motion Detection Mode is suitable for areas with frequent movement, enhancing safety and energy efficiency. Luminance Detection Mode activates at dusk, providing nighttime illumination. Light Mode maintains continuous lighting for extended periods.

Product specifications include a 1.5W monocrystalline silicon solar panel, an IP65 waterproof rating, motion, luminance, and steady illumination lighting modes, control via the AiDot App through Bluetooth, and 43 preset colors with 16 million DIY color options. Installation options include wall mount or ground insert.

Designed to endure all weather conditions, the SL5 features an IP65 weather resistance rating and a durable PET laminated monocrystalline silicon panel. These features ensure reliable performance in different conditions, preventing issues such as flickering, dimming, or water ingress.

Kevin Bright, Communications Director of AiDot, stated, “Whether you’re hosting a party, setting a scene, or just enjoying your outdoor space, the SL5’s lighting effects and smart features allow you to create the desired ambiance. The SL5 group control and music sync features offer a visual experience synchronized to your playlist.”

The Linkind SL5 Smart Solar Spotlights are available in packs of 2 or 6. The 2-pack is priced at $44.99, and the 6-pack is $125.99 on Amazon. Through Memorial Day, users can save an additional 23% off the 6-pack by clicking on the coupon on the Amazon product page. Those purchasing the 2-pack can save 15% with the click-to-apply coupon and an additional 5% by using code 59D9WPSY at checkout.

Please note: Some of the above links may be affiliate links, meaning we, or our writers, may receive payment if you purchase one of these items (or other items) after clicking on them.