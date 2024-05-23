AiDot launches Linkind SL5 Smart Solar Spotlight for your yard or garden

No Comments

AiDot, known for its smart home technology, has launched the Linkind SL5 Smart Solar Spotlight. This product combines convenience, intelligence, and eco-friendliness in an easy-to-install device, making it a suitable option for any lawn or garden. Users can benefit from its smart features, solar technology, and straightforward installation along with adjustability and access to 16 million colors.

The SL5 is the first smart solar spotlight to offer group control functionality without the need for hubs or wires. Users can link multiple SL5s and control them simultaneously through the AiDot app, where they can manage color, temperature, brightness, and on-off timing. Additionally, the SL5 can synchronize with music, creating dynamic lighting effects for outdoor events.

The SL5 uses advanced solar technology to deliver energy efficiency and extended battery life. Equipped with PET laminated monocrystalline silicon panels and grade A batteries, the SL5 provides consistent illumination throughout the night. Its energy conversion rates are as high as 30%, surpassing the industry standard of 21-24%, allowing the SL5 spotlight to operate for up to 12 hours in its most power-efficient mode.

The SL5's plug-and-play design allows for quick setup, without the need for professional installation. Its 180° vertical and 360° horizontal adjustability ensures optimal positioning for both solar collection and accent lighting, whether mounted on a wall or placed on a ground stake. Hardware is included for both installation options.

The SL5 offers three operating modes to meet various convenience and safety needs. Motion Detection Mode is suitable for areas with frequent movement, enhancing safety and energy efficiency. Luminance Detection Mode activates at dusk, providing nighttime illumination. Light Mode maintains continuous lighting for extended periods.

Product specifications include a 1.5W monocrystalline silicon solar panel, an IP65 waterproof rating, motion, luminance, and steady illumination lighting modes, control via the AiDot App through Bluetooth, and 43 preset colors with 16 million DIY color options. Installation options include wall mount or ground insert.

Designed to endure all weather conditions, the SL5 features an IP65 weather resistance rating and a durable PET laminated monocrystalline silicon panel. These features ensure reliable performance in different conditions, preventing issues such as flickering, dimming, or water ingress.

Kevin Bright, Communications Director of AiDot, stated, “Whether you’re hosting a party, setting a scene, or just enjoying your outdoor space, the SL5’s lighting effects and smart features allow you to create the desired ambiance. The SL5 group control and music sync features offer a visual experience synchronized to your playlist.”

The Linkind SL5 Smart Solar Spotlights are available in packs of 2 or 6. The 2-pack is priced at $44.99, and the 6-pack is $125.99 on Amazon. Through Memorial Day, users can save an additional 23% off the 6-pack by clicking on the coupon on the Amazon product page. Those purchasing the 2-pack can save 15% with the click-to-apply coupon and an additional 5% by using code 59D9WPSY at checkout.

Please note: Some of the above links may be affiliate links, meaning we, or our writers, may receive payment if you purchase one of these items (or other items) after clicking on them.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

AiDot launches Linkind SL5 Smart Solar Spotlight for your yard or garden

TUXEDO Stellaris Slim 15 Linux ultrabook is powered by AMD or Intel

Deepfakes pose growing fraud risk to contact centers

Threats to mobile devices triple over the last year

Master Generative AI: Grab your FREE copy of 'The Quick Guide to Prompt Engineering' (worth $24.99) NOW

BlueAnt Soundblade under monitor soundbar available now

IT and security data is siloed in most organizations

Most Commented Stories

Say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11 and hello to Nitrux Linux 3.4.1

81 Comments

Linux fan develops a fricking amazing tool to remove all ads from Windows 11

28 Comments

Switch to Linux Lite 7.0 from Windows 11

21 Comments

Windows 11 is losing market share to Windows 10

9 Comments

MX Linux 23.3 Libretto: Why you should switch from Microsoft Windows 11

9 Comments

Cheeseheads rejoice: Joe Biden and Microsoft melt $3.3 Billion into Wisconsin's AI future!

8 Comments

Microsoft makes the Windows 11 Start Menu expandable with Start Menu Companions

7 Comments

Start menu ads are rolling out to all Windows 11 users -- here's how to turn them off

7 Comments

© 1998-2024 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.