Best Windows apps this week

Five-hundred-and-ninety-six in a series. Welcome to this week's overview of the best apps, games and extensions released for Windows 10 and 11 on the Microsoft Store and elsewhere in the past seven days.

Microsoft released the upcoming feature update Windows 11 24H2 to the Release Preview channel. This marks the last step before its final release later this year. Recall, an AI feature that Microsoft unveiled earlier this week, is not yet part of the preview.

As always, if I've missed an app or game that has been released this week that you believe is particularly good, let me know in the comments below or notify me via email.

New or notably improved Windows apps

Custom Context Menu

Custom Context Menu is an open source application for Windows 11 that enables you to add items to the (new) Windows 11 context menu.

Lively 2.1.0.6

The live wallpaper application supports Windows 11 version 24H2 officially now. The update introduces other features, including a new music tunnel wallpaper, improved screensavers support, and a better control panel.

Wallpapers furthermore scale better now and the application is transitioning to a 64-bit process architecture to enhance application performance.

NanaZip 3

The new version of the archive software introduces full dark mode and Mica support. It also includes the improvements of 7-Zip's latest version and updates to various components.

NanaZip is a fork of 7-Zip that is "intended for the modern Windows experience" according to the developer.

