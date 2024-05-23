Microsoft starts the rollout of Windows 11 24H2 -- install it now!

The next major update to Windows 11 has started to make its way to users. Microsoft has commenced the rollout of Windows 11 24H2 to Windows Insiders signed up to the Release Preview channel.

Making the update available in this way is a clear indication that Windows 11 24H2 is near-as-damn-it complete. Let's take a look at all of the exciting new additions and changes, as well as revealing how to get hold of the update now.

As the name suggests, the full release for Windows 11 24H2 is scheduled for the second half of the year -- although Microsoft has not yet given any indication of exactly when.

In terms of what's new, there is the ability to create 7-zip and TAR files, and a change to Copilot that sees it elevated to an app pinned to the taskbar. There is also new HDR background support, energy saver, Sudo for Windows, and Rust in the Windows kernel. Other improvement include Wi-Fi 7 support, enhanced Bluetooth Low Energy Audio device connection support and more.

While there are big changes to Copilot, Microsoft is quick to point out that Windows 11 24H2 does not give access to one of the most exciting AI-powered features announced at Build this week -- Recall:

Please note that the new AI features such as Recall announced earlier this week will not be available on your PC after installing this update today as they require a Copilot+ PC.

If you can't wait for the wider rollout and want to grab Windows 11 24H2 right now, you can follow the instructions on how to join the Windows Insider Program and enrol in the Release Preview Channel here.